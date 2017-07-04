Mary Garden July Contest Winners

Congratulations to our Mary Garden photo contest winners for July. Lisa House took first prize with her photo of her statue of Our Lady crowned with lavender flowers next to purple clematis.

Christine Noble of Anderson Township came in second with a photo of her Marian rose garden and rose arbor.

Michelle Vollmer came in third, with her photo of “Brielle and Ella” posing on a porch garden planted with orange lilies.

Our Mary Garden photo contest was inspired by an exhibit on Mary Gardens at the University of Dayon's Marian Library.