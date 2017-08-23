50 Children Receive Beds at First-Ever “Day to Dream” Event

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul – Cincinnati (SVDP) and Morris Furniture Company teamed up for the first-ever “Day to Dream” event at the P&G Cincinnati MLB Youth Academy in Roselawn on Aug. 19.

Fifty children each received a twin bed set including a mattress, box spring, bed frame, sheet set, comforter, blanket, pillow, teddy bear, a Cincinnati Reds hat, and ball and bat. Families also received lunch courtesy of Chick-fil-A locations in Springdale, Colerain, and Kenwood. Families also learned about free clinics for children 5-18 sponsored by the Reds Community Fund.

Mayor John Cranley helped mark the occasion by issuing a proclamation declaring August 19th a “Day to Dream.”

Nearly 100 volunteers from WCPO – 9 On Your Side, Morris Furniture Company, and Sunrise Advertising helped assemble the beds and assisted families at Reds Youth Academy. City Dash and members of Crossroad Church’s “Mighty Men” group delivered each bed that day, so that every child had a bed to sleep in that night.

“Every night across Cincinnati, many children sleep on the floor, on a sofa, or with other family members, depriving them of the good night’s sleep needed to better live, laugh, hope and dream,” said a spokesperson for SVDP.

All year long, a portion of all mattress sales at The Better Sleep Shop inside Morris Home and Ashley HomeStores in Greater Cincinnati go to help SVDP provide beds to families throughout the region.

“Our volunteers visit the homes of our neighbors in need and often find a pile of blankets on the floor where each night a child lays down to sleep,” said SVDP Executive Director Mike Dunn “The need for beds in our community is great and the generosity of the Morris Furniture Company will provide a good night’s sleep to many families.”