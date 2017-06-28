Home»Home Page»A Celebration to Share in Priesthood

A Celebration to Share in Priesthood

On Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at the Anniversary Dinner during the Priests Convocation, The Archdiocese of Cincinnati honored the Classes of 1957, 1967, 1977 and 1992.

60 Years – Class of 1957
Rev. Edward J. Shine
Rev. John E. Wall

In remembrance:
Norbert L. Braun
John L. Cavanaugh
Paul W. Cooper
Louis H. Guntzelman
David A. Heinl
Michael F. Hussey
Paul L. Poeppelman
John F. William

50 years – Class of 1967

Rev. Robert L. Keller
Rev. Raymond J. Leurck
Rev. Terence A. Meehan

40 years – Class of 1977

Rev. Paul F. Hurst
Rev. Thomas W. Kreidler
Rev. George C. Kunkel
Rev. Raymond E. Larger
Rev. Earl F. Simone
Rev. William R. Stockelman
Rev. Larry R. Tharp
Rev. Steven P. Walter

In remembrance:
Richard A. Marzheuser
James M. Willig

25 years – Class of 1992

Rev. W. Michael Hay
Rev. John Robert Jack
Rev David A. Sunberg
Rev. Bernard J. Weldishofer

Celebrating 60 years of Priesthood on the left Rev. John E. Wall, and on the right Rev. John E. Wall (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Representing the Class of 1967 celebrating 50 years to the left Rev. Terence A. Mehan and to the left Rev. Robert L. Keller (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Representing the Class of 1977 from left to right, Rev. Larry R. Tharp, Rev. William R. Stockelman, Rev. Raymond E. Larger (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Representing the Class of 1977, From left to right, Rev. Paul F. Hurst, Rev. George C. Kunkel, Rev. Stephen P. Walter (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Representing the Class of 1992, Rev. David A. Sunberg (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Rev. John Wall and Rev. Edward Shine enjoying the anniversary dinner. (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Rev. George Kunkel and Rev. Steven Walter at the 2017 anniversary dinner (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Raising a toast to the Archdiocese of Cincinnati honorees (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
It also happened to be Archbishop Schnurr's birthday. (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Cheers!
