A Celebration to Share in Priesthood

On Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at the Anniversary Dinner during the Priests Convocation, The Archdiocese of Cincinnati honored the Classes of 1957, 1967, 1977 and 1992.

60 Years – Class of 1957

Rev. Edward J. Shine

Rev. John E. Wall

In remembrance:

Norbert L. Braun

John L. Cavanaugh

Paul W. Cooper

Louis H. Guntzelman

David A. Heinl

Michael F. Hussey

Paul L. Poeppelman

John F. William

50 years – Class of 1967

Rev. Robert L. Keller

Rev. Raymond J. Leurck

Rev. Terence A. Meehan

40 years – Class of 1977

Rev. Paul F. Hurst

Rev. Thomas W. Kreidler

Rev. George C. Kunkel

Rev. Raymond E. Larger

Rev. Earl F. Simone

Rev. William R. Stockelman

Rev. Larry R. Tharp

Rev. Steven P. Walter

In remembrance:

Richard A. Marzheuser

James M. Willig

25 years – Class of 1992

Rev. W. Michael Hay

Rev. John Robert Jack

Rev David A. Sunberg

Rev. Bernard J. Weldishofer