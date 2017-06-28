A Celebration to Share in Priesthood
On Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at the Anniversary Dinner during the Priests Convocation, The Archdiocese of Cincinnati honored the Classes of 1957, 1967, 1977 and 1992.
60 Years – Class of 1957
Rev. Edward J. Shine
Rev. John E. Wall
In remembrance:
Norbert L. Braun
John L. Cavanaugh
Paul W. Cooper
Louis H. Guntzelman
David A. Heinl
Michael F. Hussey
Paul L. Poeppelman
John F. William
50 years – Class of 1967
Rev. Robert L. Keller
Rev. Raymond J. Leurck
Rev. Terence A. Meehan
40 years – Class of 1977
Rev. Paul F. Hurst
Rev. Thomas W. Kreidler
Rev. George C. Kunkel
Rev. Raymond E. Larger
Rev. Earl F. Simone
Rev. William R. Stockelman
Rev. Larry R. Tharp
Rev. Steven P. Walter
In remembrance:
Richard A. Marzheuser
James M. Willig
25 years – Class of 1992
Rev. W. Michael Hay
Rev. John Robert Jack
Rev David A. Sunberg
Rev. Bernard J. Weldishofer