A Picture Says 1000 Words: Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children in Dayton

Dayton’s Woodland Cemetery was one of four sites in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati for the fifth annual National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children. Dayton Right to Life sponsored the interfaith prayer service at the grave of six aborted children.

“As a chaplain for Project Rachel, I have seen the damage that abortion causes not just to the child, but to the parents as well. I pray for healing for the parents, and I pray that other parents may not need that healing as they choose to keep their babies.” —Father Chris Worldand

Sponsored by Citizens for a Pro-Life Society, Priests for Life, and the Pro-Life Action League, the National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children was established to encourage people to pray for the souls of aborted children and their families at graves and memorials. This year, although several had to be postponed because of Hurricane Irma, 183 memorials were held around the country. The next memorial will be held on Sept. 8 , 2018.