A picture says a thousand words: Angelsfest

The CT Crew were out and about at 6 out of 10 festivals last weekend. The second stop was AngelsFest at Guardian Angels on Cincinnati's Eastside.

This way to AngelsFest! (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
I'll choose that one! (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Time to deal (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
I win! (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Look guys, I'm almost flying (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Man this is fun, I hope I don't lose a shoe (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Let's get this to spin fast! (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Festival Crowd gathers at AngelsFest (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Lots of treasures to be found at the 2017 edition of AngelsFest (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
A coooool down on a warm evening. (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Doing a flip (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Trying to Beat the Dealer (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Did you win? (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Heading to the Casino Tent (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Lots a very cool baskets to look over. (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Nothing like a nice evening at Catholic Festival with friends (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Cool Hat and a Cool Treat (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Fr. King enjoying a night at the festival (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
And the winner of the Grand Raffle is? (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)