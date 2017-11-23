Home»Features»A picture says a thousand words: Archdiocese of Cincinnati High School Students giving back

A picture says a thousand words: Archdiocese of Cincinnati High School Students giving back

/ / 40
0
Shares
Pinterest Google+
Students at Badin High School in Hamilton collect food for the needy.
Students at Badin High School in Hamilton collect food for the needy.

St. Ursula Academy prepares food for people in Africa.
St. Ursula Academy prepares food for people in Africa.

Chaminade Julienne Students collected food for the less fortunate.
Chaminade Julienne Students collected food for the less fortunate.
Students at Seton High School at hard work preparing Thanksgiving Dinners
Students at Seton High School at hard work preparing Thanksgiving Dinners

Bishop Fenwick Students Giving Back
Bishop Fenwick Students Giving Back
LaSalle High School students volunteer time at St. Vincent DePaul
LaSalle High School students volunteer time at St. Vincent DePaul

McNicholas High School students giving back
McNicholas High School students giving back

Tags:
Previous post

Happy Thanksgiving: Thank You, A Prayer and a Did you know?

Next post

This is the most recent story.

Related Posts