Home»Features»A Picture says a thousand words: Catholic Schools Week 2017 Features/Home Page A Picture says a thousand words: Catholic Schools Week 2017 The Catholic Telegraph 2017-01-31 The Catholic Telegraph / January 31, 2017 / 95 0 Shares Facebook Twitter Pinterest Google+ It’s Catholic Schools Week. Here’s some images from around the Archdiocese of Cincinnati. Roger Bacon Students wear colors of their grade schools. (Courtesy Photo) St. Ignatius students with Fr. Wall (Courtesy Photo) Students from Badin preparing for Mass. (Courtesy Photo) Unique history lesson at Ursuline High School. (Courtesy Photo) Seton Prize Patrol (Courtesy Photo) Men of Moeller cheering on their Crusaders. (courtesy Photo) LaSalle preparing for their cookie tour. (Courtesy Photo) After Mass with Fr. Ed Pratt at Badin High School (Courtesy Photo) Ursuline students developing cards for the feast day of St. Angela Merici (Courtesy Photo) Tags:A picture says a thousand wordsBadin High SchoolCatholic Schools WeekLa Salle High SchoolMoeller High SchoolSeton High SchoolSt. Ignatius Loyola SchoolUrsuline Academy