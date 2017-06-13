Home»Features»A picture says a thousand words: Festival Mania

A picture says a thousand words: Festival Mania

The weekend of June 9th – 11th saw 10 Festivals in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati. The CT Crew hit 5 of them. Our first stop was St. Gertrude Madeira.

Dominicans direct us spiritually and help us to park our car. (CT/Photo Greg Hartman)
Among many delicious menu items at Gertie's Grill, volunteer readies the chicken. (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Heading for a basket (CT/Photo Greg Hartman)
The Truth Squad is an important part of evangelization at the festival (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Information from the Truth Booth was readily available (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Discussion at the Truth Booth ensues. (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
The Truth Booth was evangelizing throughout the St. Gertrude Festival. (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Enjoying a Summer Friday Evening at St. Gertrude in Madeira (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
She takes the lead! Fun at the Festival (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Father Daughter time on the Elephant Ride. (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
I'm in the air on an elephant! (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Dad doing reconnaissance at the St. Gertrude Festival. (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Can this go any faster? (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
All bets down at the Pick 6 wheel. (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Trying their luck at the St. Gertrude Festival (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Fun at St. Gertrude's Festival in Madeira. (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
He Shoots He Scores. (CT Photo/St. Gertrude Festival)
