Home»A picture says a thousand words: Our Lady of Guadalupe Celebration

A young boy, dressed as Saint Juan Diego, runs down the aisle during the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe at St. Julie Billiart parish in Hamilton Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. The Day of Prayer was to focus on the plight of refugees and migrants across the United States. (CT Photo/E.L. Hubbard)
Children wear costumes during the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe at St. Julie Billiart parish in Hamilton Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. The Day of Prayer was to focus on the plight of refugees and migrants across the United States. (CT Photo/E.L. Hubbard)
