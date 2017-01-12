A picture says a thousand words: remembering Anna Kroger

On January 11, 2017 Mother of Mercy High School celebrated the life of Anna Kroger on what would have been her 16th birthday. Anna added joy, laughter and friendship to the Class of 2019. Today the sophomore class co-chairs lead a prayer in her honor and asked members of Anna’s family and closest friends to release sixteen red balloons in her memory. Afterward, the sophomores sang “Happy Birthday” to Anna to celebrate their friend and classmate’s life.