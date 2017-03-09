Home»Features»A picture says a thousand words: some champions from around the Archdiocese

A picture says a thousand words: some champions from around the Archdiocese

Here’s a few Champions or teams that have advanced as the winter sports season comes to a conclusion.

Grappler Wyatt from Lehman High School in Sidney heads to state.
Mount Notre Dame District Women's Basketball Champions
Carroll High School District Women's Champions
Maggie Niesen from St. Ursula Academy Equestrian Champion
University of Dayton Womens A10 Basketball Champions
LaSalle High School Grapplers on to State
Kettering Alter High School GCL North Champions
Chaminade Julienne Grapplers on to State
St. Xavier Aquabombers capture 38th State Title
Xavier University Hockey Champions.
St. Xavier High School Hockey Champions.
