A picture says a thousand words: St. Christopher’s Festival

The CT Crew were out and about at 6 out of 10 festivals last weekend. The third stop was St. Christopher’s Festival north of Dayton.

On a warm Sunday afternoon at St. Christopher's Festival in Vandalia (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Who gets to drive this thing? (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Yes, we are sitting in a cup. (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Let's get this thing going (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
This just fun! (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
I'm in the lead! (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
In the home of Orville and Wilbur Wright, flight is part of the day (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
I'm going to win this prize (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
I can't believe you dragged me on this ride (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Centrifugal force on display at St. Christopher's Festival (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Hot grill on a hot day! So grateful for our dedicated festival volunteers (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
A prize wheel, Irish style (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Just some paint, glitter, a few brushes and a day of fun (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
A part of any summer weekend is fun at parish festivals. (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
