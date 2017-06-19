Home»Home Page»Abide Takin it to the Streets: Light the City

Abide Takin it to the Streets: Light the City

From June 14, 2017 through June 18, 2017, the Abide Conference was held at Mount Saint Joseph University. Abide’s pinnacle experience presents a unique opportunity: to go into the world as a missionary disciple. On Friday 16, 2018 the conference participants went to downtown Cincinnati, St. Xavier Church, and to Mother of God in Covington Ky,  to meet their neighbors and share the abundance of love and joy that results from a life rooted in discipleship. Abide attendees experience what it means to live a life so infused with Christian joy, that it leaves no other option but to be a gift for others.

Participants prepared to be Missionary Disciples at Mother of God Church in Covington Ky. (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Groups began their night in prayer before takin it to the streets. (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Participants prayed outside St. Francis Xavier Church in downtown Cincinnati. (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
The experience of being a Missionary Disciple, inviting neighbors in prayer. (CT Photo/Gail Finke)
Being Missionary Disciples on Madison Ave in Covington Ky. (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Praying with your neighbor (CT Photo/Gail Finke)
A group meets up with a Covington Resident on Light the City (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
The night involved walking in city neighborhoods, an invitation to prayer, and an invitation inside the church. (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Reflecting on the experience (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
At St. Xavier Church in Cincinnati on the evening of Light the City. (CT Photo/Gail Finke)
Reflecting with one of the conference leaders. (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
For prayer intentions candles were lit and placed on the alter below the Blessed Sacrament (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Candles burned bright for prayer intentions the Missionary Disciples gathered for Light in the City (CT Photo/Gail Finke)
The power of prayer (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Scripture Connection: Mark 6: 7-13: He summoned the Twelve and began to send them out two by two and gave them authority over unclean spirits. He instructed them to take nothing for the journey but a walking stick—no food, no sack, no money in their belts. They were, however, to wear sandals but not a second tunic. He said to them, “Wherever you enter a house, stay there until you leave from there. Whatever place does not welcome you or listen to you, leave there and shake the dust off your feet in testimony against them.” So they went off and preached repentance. They drove out many demons, and they anointed with oil many who were sick and cured them.

