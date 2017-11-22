Advent Calendar 2017
Pre-Advent Events
Friday, November 24th through January 1st
Live Nativity at St. Francis Seraph
St. Francis Seraph Nativity exhibit at Christian Moerlein Taproom
Saturday, November 25th
“Adventure Family Advent Event”
St. Columban (Loveland), 1:00 p.m.
Monday November 27th, Monday, December 4th, Monday, December 11th, Monday December 18th
Advent Lunch with the Lord at St. Peter in Chains Cathedral,
Noon each Monday
Monday, November 27th through Friday, January 5th
“At the Manger” Créche display at the University of Dayton
Thursday, November 30th Feast of St. Andrew, the Apostle
Angel Night at Calvary Cemetery (Dayton),
5:30 p.m.-9:00 p.m.
Tatiana Cameron Concert at Our Lady of Lourdes (Westwood)
7:00 p.m.
