Advent Calendar 2017

Pre-Advent Events

Friday, November 24th through January 1st

Live Nativity at St. Francis Seraph

St. Francis Seraph Nativity exhibit at Christian Moerlein Taproom

Saturday, November 25th

“Adventure Family Advent Event”

St. Columban (Loveland), 1:00 p.m.

Monday November 27th, Monday, December 4th, Monday, December 11th, Monday December 18th

Advent Lunch with the Lord at St. Peter in Chains Cathedral,

Noon each Monday

Monday, November 27th through Friday, January 5th

“At the Manger” Créche display at the University of Dayton

Thursday, November 30th Feast of St. Andrew, the Apostle

Angel Night at Calvary Cemetery (Dayton),

5:30 p.m.-9:00 p.m.

Tatiana Cameron Concert at Our Lady of Lourdes (Westwood)

7:00 p.m.

