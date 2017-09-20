Anticipating a Stellar School Year at St. Andrew St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School

The students at St. Andrew – St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School were greeted with a bright welcome as they began a new school year several days after The Great American Solar Eclipse. Each student was handed a cool pair of shades by their principal, Mr. Mark Wilburn and greeted by the faculty and staff of each campus. St. Andrew – St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School, in Milford, Ohio is the only Catholic school in the area that has two campuses; one for Preschool through 5th grade and another for 6th through 8th grade.

The two campuses also welcomed six new teachers this year; Alexis Antoskiewicz, Kindergarten, Shelly Griner, Third Grade, Amanda Wood, Fifth Grade, Chelsea Dzubak, Sixth Grade/Intervention, Andrew Arber, Seventh Grade and Ruth Brothers, Speech/ Intervention. These new additions will make the already stunning faculty and staff at the school shine even brighter.

The students at St. Andrew – St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School will use their new sunglasses and this new school year to continue seeking the Son, the Light of the World.