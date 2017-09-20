Home»Features»Anticipating a Stellar School Year at St. Andrew St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School

Anticipating a Stellar School Year at St. Andrew St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School

/ / 99
0
Shares
Pinterest Google+
St. Andrew – St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School’s principal, Mr. Mark Wilburn, greeted sixth grade students, Sydnie Reith of Goshen, Avery May of Goshen, Grace Evans of Milford and Marin Warman of Goshen each with a pair of cool shades on their first day of the new school year. (Courtesy Photo)
St. Andrew – St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School’s principal, Mr. Mark Wilburn, greeted sixth grade students, Sydnie Reith of Goshen, Avery May of Goshen, Grace Evans of Milford and Marin Warman of Goshen each with a pair of cool shades on their first day of the new school year. (Courtesy Photo)

The students at St. Andrew – St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School were greeted with a bright welcome as they began a new school year several days after The Great American Solar Eclipse. Each student was handed a cool pair of shades by their principal, Mr. Mark Wilburn and greeted by the faculty and staff of each campus. St. Andrew – St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School, in Milford, Ohio is the only Catholic school in the area that has two campuses; one for Preschool through 5th grade and another for 6th through 8th grade.

The two campuses also welcomed six new teachers this year; Alexis Antoskiewicz, Kindergarten, Shelly Griner, Third Grade, Amanda Wood, Fifth Grade, Chelsea Dzubak, Sixth Grade/Intervention, Andrew Arber, Seventh Grade and Ruth Brothers, Speech/ Intervention. These new additions will make the already stunning faculty and staff at the school shine even brighter.
The students at St. Andrew – St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School will use their new sunglasses and this new school year to continue seeking the Son, the Light of the World.

Tags:
Previous post

Church leaders offer prayers, Mexicans pitch in after earthquake

Next post

House Committee Hears Down Syndrome Non-Discrimination Act

Related Posts