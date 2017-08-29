Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr response to Hurricane Harvey

Dear Friends in Christ,

Over the past several days, all of us have followed the historic flooding and resulting devastation and loss of life in southwest Texas. Hurricane Harvey has created an unprecedented and catastrophic weather event of immense proportions. The hurricane may now also strike Louisiana. Our hearts and prayers go out to the families who have lost loved ones and to all who have lost homes and businesses along with their sense of peace and normalcy. We express deep gratitude to the first responders and numerous volunteers who are assisting the Gulf Coast region in countless ways. We also stand with our sisters and brothers in the region who face the difficult task of rebuilding in these most trying times, many while suffering their own losses.

Our prayers and financial support are urgently needed. In order that the people across this country have the opportunity to offer assistance, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has called for a special emergency collection. In the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, this collection will be taken up at all Masses the weekend of September 9-10. This emergency collection will be used to support the humanitarian and recovery efforts of Catholic Charities USA and to provide pastoral and rebuilding support to the impacted dioceses through the USCCB. Checks should be made payable to your parish. Donations may also be made online at www.catholiccharitiesusa.org.

Please continue to keep our Gulf Coast sisters and brothers in your prayers. Thank you in advance for your generosity in this time of need.

Sincerely yours in Christ,



Most Reverend Dennis M. Schnurr

Archbishop of Cincinnati