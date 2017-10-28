Area Catholics ask pilgrims to pray for the world

By Gail Finke

In an increasingly secular age, people are increasingly suspicious of prayers. In some circles, saying “I’ll pray for you” is received as an insult or, at best, a meaningless wish of goodwill. Many secular politicians and celebrities openly mock others who say “our prayers are with” the people of any disaster. And many who don’t profess a religion assume that when people pray, they pray for their selfish desires.

When Bishop Joseph R. Binzer led a group of pilgrims from the Archdiocese of Cincinnati to Fatima, Lourdes, and other Marian shrines in Europe this fall, he asked readers of “The Catholic Telegraph” to send him prayer requests for the pilgrims. As they poured in the “Telegraph” office by the hundreds, the staff was impressed by how many people prayed for others. In addition to their health and their family members and friends, they prayed for many things, including for family members who have left the church, jobs, disease and injury, addiction, marriages and children, spouses, family members who have died, spiritual healings, our country, our world, all souls, and for peace.

The pilgrims took all the prayers sent in by mail or by email, kept together in a small box, to every church and shrine with them. As they pilgrims began posting photos and thoughts online, hundreds more prayer requests came in over the internet. The pilgrims prayed for all intentions at every Mass, and several pilgrims read the requests in batches so that all were prayed for individually.

The box made one last pilgrim stop on Oct. 13 at the archdiocese’s Fatima Centennial service, where it was tucked beneath the table holding the statue of our Lady of Fatima and the pilgrims, many of whom reunited for this event, prayed for them one last time.

Among the many selfless prayers sent to Bishop Binzer and the pilgrims were these, in their own words:

For peace and the Holy Father

Peace in the world

World peace

Peace and forgiveness in my family

A safe school year

An end to violence, racism, and bullying in our society

Hope and help for people who are suicidal

An end to abortion

The end to the culture of death in our world

For all who are sick that you ease their pain

The conversion of terrorists

For all addicted to drugs and alcohol

Help for the president

Mental health for bullied people and ability to forgive being bullied

Pilgrims everywhere

Christians all over

For seminarians who visit prison

The Hispanic for faith and love of God

Lonely people everywhere

To stop bad drugs

Freedom of religion

All our young people to find Christ

A cure for spinal muscular atrophy

Peace in our country and the world

For our country’s safety

For all government

for all leaders in health, business, education

for religious and clergy

for mercy and peace with justice

for the pope, the president, and world leaders

for the pope and bishops’ consecration of Russia to I.H.Mary

to and end of abortion on demand in the US

safety of our military

peace and harmony

salvation of all souls

conversion of all hearts

all seniors and challenged living centers in Dayton

holy souls in Purgatory

conversion of sinners

a cure for cancer and Alzheimers

our nation be peaceful and loving

that the Catholic Church grows in a HUGE way!

Cure for cancer

For families

An increase in priestly vocations

Religious vocations to men and women

For the suffering

For hungry children

That those suffering addictions seek help

For the healing of broken families

That unwed fathers and mothers can handle the stress and financial burden of raising a child

Refresh our church leaders

Protecting of the Church and the USA from all enemies

For the sick, suffering, and dying

for peace in the world and among peoples

for the upcoming academic school year of Catholic educators and students

for our enemies

for Pres. Trump & VP Pence and cabinet and families

the end of war

for God’s will and the Holy Spirit to guide government officials

end to abortion and euthanasia, and all the abuses in life in between

to bring peace and protections to the Middle East

for persecuted Christians

God’s will for those I love and the entire world

Healing and change

To do your will to the end – stay with me, Jesus