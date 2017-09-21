Badin High ‘Hall of Honor’ to recognize seven more in 2017

The Badin High School Hall of Honor, continuing to be one of the most prestigious recognitions the school can bestow, will induct its fourth class at the annual dinner on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the Courtyard by Marriott in downtown Hamilton.

“It’s great to see how enthusiastic our constituents have become about this annual event,” said Kim Graham ’96, the alumni director at Badin High School. “It’s a pleasure to be able to recognize people and groups who have made such a difference here and in the four corners of the world around us.”

Hall of Honor inductees for 2017 include:

• Sally Kocher, the Father Francis J. Miller Award for Distinguished Faculty/Staff

• Cleo Becker Ketay ’43, the Distinguished Alumni Achievement Award (posthumously)

• John Goldrick ’58, the Distinguished Alumni Achievement Award

• Peggy Weisbrodt LaPorte ’68, the Distinguished Alumni Achievement Award

• Hugh Anderson ’05, the Distinguished Young Alumni Achievement Award

• Walt Bonner ’37, the Heart of Badin Award (posthumously)

• Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, the Stephen T. Badin Legacy Award

The Badin Hall of Honor is dedicated to honoring the outstanding achievements of graduates, faculty, staff, and members of the Badin community and its predecessor schools, Hamilton Catholic (all boys) and Notre Dame (all girls), which came together in the fall of 1966 to form Badin.

Members of the Hall of Honor represent the mission of Badin High School – to inspire young men and women to achieve their personal best, live their faith, and lead the future. They make a difference in the world around us through their actions, both large and small.

Among their accomplishments:

Sally Kocher was a 40-year member of the Badin faculty and left a lasting legacy. She was the first female athletic director in the state of Ohio and guided Badin into the Catholic athletic leagues of Greater Cincinnati.

The late Cleo Becker Ketay ’43 is being honored for tireless volunteer work for the residents of Butler County through the Sheriff’s Office, Pyramid Hill, and many other civic organizations.

John Goldrick ’58 served multiple tours in the Peace Corps and subsequently worked in student affairs at the University of Notre Dame and University of Portland.

Peggy Weisbrodt LaPorte ’68 founded the non-profit organization Fusion in Federal Way, Washington. Fusion provides transitional housing for families facing homelessness. In 2015, Peggy was named the “Washingtonian of the Year.”

Hugh Anderson ’05 is a graduate of the United States Naval Academy and a jet fighter pilot in the Marine Corps. Capt. Anderson was the 2017 recipient of the Alfred A. Cunningham Award as the Marine Corps Aviator of the Year.

The late Walt Bonner ’37 was a volunteer at Badin for more than four decades. He overcame a serious speech impediment to be known far and wide for his love of the school and his deep knowledge and support of the sporting activities of the Rams.

The Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur were responsible for the creation and running of Notre Dame High School in Hamilton from 1886 to 1966. They then moved to Badin High in 1967 to continue educating the youth of Hamilton.

The Hall of Honor event serves as a kickoff to Homecoming festivities. After Wednesday night’s dinner, the honorees will be recognized at a morning assembly at Badin on Thursday, Sept. 28, be part of the Homecoming parade Friday night, Sept. 29, and then introduced at halftime of the Rams’ football game with Fenwick at Virgil Schwarm Stadium.

The Hall of Honor dinner begins at 6 p.m. with cocktails and appetizers, followed by the meal and ceremony at 6:45 p.m. Tickets are $75 and there will be a cash bar. All proceeds from the Hall of Honor event benefit the students of Badin High School.

For tickets, contact Graham at Badin, (513) 863-3993, ext. 128, or purchase them through the Badin website — badinhs.org – under the Alumni tab.