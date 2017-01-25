Home»Features»Body & Soul: Vegetable Jambalaya

Body & Soul: Vegetable Jambalaya

/ / 22
0
Shares
Pinterest Google+

bs-feb-cmykVegetable Jambalaya by Leanne Brown. Serves 6. Cost per serving $0.65 $3.90 total.

Writes Brown, “I don’t make the jambalaya exactly the way they do down South, but this vegetable-heavy version is faster and just as good.”

Ingredients:
2 TB veg oil or butter
1 med onion, chopped
1 green bell pepper, stemmed, seeded & chopped
3 stalks of celery, chopped
3 cloves of garlic, finely chopped
½ sm green chile, finely chopped
2 large tomatoes, chopped
2 bay leaves
1 tsp paprika
1 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp cayenne pepper
½ tsp dried thyme
½ tsp dried oregano
1 tsp of Worcestershire sauce or soy sauce
¾ cup long grain rice
3 cups of veg or chicken broth
salt & pepper, to taste

Possible additions if desired:
slices of fried sausage
cooked shrimp
left over cooked meat, tofu or beans

Directions:

1) Place a large, heavy-bottomed pot over medium-high heat and add the oil. After the pot is hot, add the onion, bell pepper and celery. Cook about 5 min until translucent but not brown.
2) Add the garlic, chile, tomatoes, bay leaves, paprika, garlic powder, cayenne, thyme, oregano, salt, pepper & Worcestershire sauce. Let everything cook until some of the tomato juice releases, about 1 min.
3) Add the rice and slowly pour in the broth. Lower the heat to medium and let the dish cook until the rice absorbs all the liquid; 20 to 25 min. If you’re using any additions, throw them in to cook with the rice after 15 min have passed.
4) Taste and adjust the salt, pepper or any other spices.

Tags:
Previous post

Though snubbed by Women's March, pro-life groups still participate

Next post

A picture says a thousand words: Moeller Swim Team giving back

Related Posts

David Graham, chef for The Gruff in Covington, took on the task of making a decadent St. Honore Cake. (CT/Photo/Erin Queen Schurenburg)
body2
Food for All: Be Multiplied is an initiative of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati.
Canned goods are seen on a shelf in this 2013 photo of a food pantry. (CNS photo/Tyler Orsburn)