Home»Local News»Breaking News: Rev. Chris Coleman

Rev. Chris Coleman, pastor of the Winton Wyoming Pastoral Region which includes the churches of St. James of the Valley, Our Lady of the Rosary, and St. Matthias, was killed in a rollover crash on Sunday evening. Dan Andriacco, Communications Director for the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, had this to say, “The tragic death of Fr. Chris Coleman has shocked and saddened all of us at the Archdiocese of Cincinnati. We extend our condolences and our prayers to his family and to the Wyoming Pastoral Region, which he served so energetically as pastor.”

Funeral Services are pending.

