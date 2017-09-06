Catholic Charities Feeds the Hungry

CINCINNATI – September 1, 2017 –Catholic Charities is encouraging everyone to feed the hungry to Hunger Action Month in September.

“The harsh reality is that there is enough food in the world yet people go hungry,” said Ted Bergh, CEO of Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio. “We should share our daily bread without wasting it so no one goes hungry.”

With nearly one in four of Ohio’s children living in poverty and child poverty affecting just over 44 percent of Cincinnati’s children, Catholic Charities increased its efforts to feed the hungry. Food insecurity interferes with the ability of children to learn and develop. Catholic Charities expanded its Food for All services to three Hamilton County schools to provide weekend “power packs” for students who would otherwise go hungry. Their families now have access to food pantries at the schools that are stocked by Catholic Charities.

“This pilot program allows us to serve the poor and protect the vulnerable by providing additional support and guidance to lift these children and their families out of poverty. If we’re successful in these schools, we’ll look for opportunities to spread the success to more schools,” Bergh said.

During the first six months of the year, Catholic Charities provided 11,398 backpack and school pantry meals provided to students at St. Clement, St. Martin of Tours and Sts. Peter and Paul. Food for All provided another 202,722 meals to families in rural counties east of Cincinnati and at the St. Leo food pantry in North Fairmount. Funding from the Archdiocese of Cincinnati’s One Faith, One Hope, One Love campaign led to the creation of Food for All. Catholic Charities Second Harvest Food Bank provided 2.1 million meals through partner agencies.

“We’re always looking for volunteers and cash donations that go further than food drives. For every dollar you give, Catholic Charities provides one weekend meal for a local child,” Bergh added.

About Us

Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio is a United Way Agency Partner that serves the poor, protects the vulnerable and welcomes the stranger regardless of religious background or country of origin. Our mission to enlighten, serve and empower is enabled by the generosity of donors and volunteers. Together, we brought hope to 120,000 people last year. Visit www.ccswoh.org to learn more.