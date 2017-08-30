Cincinnati State, Mount St. Joseph University Sign New Agreement Making A Bachelor’s Degree A Lot More Affordable For Local Students

Earning a bachelor’s degree from a private four-year university in Cincinnati will now be possible for many more local students thanks to a new Articulation Agreement between Cincinnati State Technical and Community College and Mount St. Joseph University, announced today at a joint news conference at Cincinnati State. The new agreement will make it much easier for students who complete Cincinnati State associate degree programs to seamlessly apply their credit hours toward earning a bachelor’s degree at the Mount.

These same students may not only save up to $22,000 by attending Cincinnati State for their first two years of college, they may also be eligible for as much as $10,000 a year in special transfer scholarships while completing their bachelor’s degree at the Mount.

Cincinnati State President Monica Posey and MSJ President H. James Williams signed the two-year renewable agreement on August 29 at Cincinnati State’s new Academic Transfer Center.

Several Cincinnati State-Mount St. Joseph University transfer students also attended the signing of the agreement.

“One of our top priorities is to make college work better for students by creating clear, affordable pathways that help students reach their goals,” Posey said. “This new agreement with Mount St. Joseph University does exactly that and creates a wonderful option for local students.” The new agreement includes bachelor’s degree pathways in nursing, education, business, paralegal, and health & wellness, and continues pathways in criminology, social work, and sport management.

“This expanded articulation agreement is a testament to the collaborative efforts between Mount St. Joseph University and Cincinnati State” Williams said. “In addition, our new Connections Scholars Program enables the Mount to offer even more academic options to the high-performing transfer students from Cincinnati State who have proven they are well-prepared to continue their studies.”

The new agreement will also provide for enhanced academic transfer advising on-site at Cincinnati State’s Transfer Center with MSJ advisers; a tailored orientation program and priority registration at the Mount; application fee waivers; and streamlined acceptance of transfer credits.

ABOUT CINCINNATI STATE

Cincinnati State (www.cincinnatistate.edu) offers more than 130 associate degree and certificate programs in business technologies, health and public safety, engineering technologies, humanities and sciences and information technologies. It also offers a nationally recognized cooperative education program, and custom training through its Workforce Development Center.

ABOUT MOUNT ST. JOSEPH UNIVERSITY

Mount St. Joseph University (www.msj.edu) is a Catholic academic community grounded in the spiritual values and vision of its founders, the Sisters of Charity. The University educates its students through interdisciplinary liberal arts and professional curricula emphasizing values, integrity, and social responsibility.