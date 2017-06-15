Convocation of Catholic leaders will be historic event, bishops told

By

INDIANAPOLIS (CNS) — During their spring meeting in Indianapolis, U.S. bishops were reminded that the upcoming Convocation of Catholic Leaders — a gathering they began talking about years ago — is right around the corner.

It will be a historic event, Bishop Richard J. Malone of Buffalo, New York, chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Laity, Marriage, Family Life and Youth, told the bishops June 15 about the July 1-4 “Convocation of Catholic Leaders: The Joy of the Gospel in America” in Orlando, Florida.

He also noted that it will be the largest gathering sponsored by U.S. bishops and will be a time to show the unity of the church.

The convocation, an invitation-only event, is meant to give the 3,000 participants expected to attend a better understanding of what it means to be missionary disciples in today’s world through workshop presentations, keynote addresses and prayer.

The plan, from the outset, was to bring Catholic leaders from across the country to closely examine and figure out how to best live out Pope Francis’ call for all Catholics to be missionary disciples in today’s world as expressed in his 2013 apostolic exhortation, “Evangelii Gaudium” (“The Joy of the Gospel”).

Dioceses are sending delegations chosen by their bishops, and other attendees will be key leaders of Catholic organizations, apostolates, missions, congregations, institutions and agencies identified by the USCCB.

Bishop Malone thanked the bishops for supporting the convocation dedicated to forming missionary disciples who can then go out and form others, following the call of Pope Francis.

He urged the bishops to make use of their time in conversations with diocesan delegates during the convocation to walk and pray with them. On a practical note, he also suggested that they wear comfortable shoes.

