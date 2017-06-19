Home»Home Page»Corpus Christi Procession at Guardian Angels

Corpus Christi Procession at Guardian Angels

By tradition, Catholics take part in a Corpus Christi procession following mass, through the streets of a neighborhood near their parish, and pray and sing during the passage. The Eucharist, known as the Blessed Sacrament, is placed in a monstrance and is held aloft by a member of the clergy during the procession. After the procession, parishioners return to the church, where benediction usually takes place. On Sunday June 18, 2017 parishioners from Guardian Angels processed after the 12 Noon Mass from the church to the chapel at the Athenaeum of Ohio. Fr. Alexander Witt presided at mass and held the monstrance through the procession.

The Corpus Christi procession begins at Guardian Angels Parish. (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
The procession began north before crossing Beechmont Ave. (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
The large contingent began making their way down Beechmont Ave. toward the Athenauem of Ohio (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
The CPD (Cincinnati Police Department) assisted in the crossings for the participants. (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Led by the Cross at the Corpus Christi Procession. (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
The 2017 Corpus Christi Procession was also on Father's Day, as Dad carries his daughter in the procession. (CT Photo/Greg Hartman
Fr. Alexander Witt carries the Monstrance during the procession. (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
First Communicants participate in the procession (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Fr. Alexander Witt arrives at the foot of the steps at the Athenauem of Ohio. (CT Photo/Greg Hartman
The Blessed Sacrament reaches the entrance of The Athenauem of Ohio (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
The Corpus Christi procession concluded with Benediction at the Chapel of St. Gregory the Great (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
