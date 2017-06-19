Corpus Christi Procession at Guardian Angels

By tradition, Catholics take part in a Corpus Christi procession following mass, through the streets of a neighborhood near their parish, and pray and sing during the passage. The Eucharist, known as the Blessed Sacrament, is placed in a monstrance and is held aloft by a member of the clergy during the procession. After the procession, parishioners return to the church, where benediction usually takes place. On Sunday June 18, 2017 parishioners from Guardian Angels processed after the 12 Noon Mass from the church to the chapel at the Athenaeum of Ohio. Fr. Alexander Witt presided at mass and held the monstrance through the procession.