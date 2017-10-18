Elizabeth’s New Life Center announces a banquet with Senator Rick Santorum

Dayton, OH- Elizabeth’s New Life Center announces a fund raising banquet with Senator Rick Santorum on Thursday, October 19th. Lunch is at 11:30 a.m., and dinner at 6:15 p.m. Registration is at 11:00 a.m., and 5:30 p.m.. The banquet will be hosted at A Learning Place in Piqua, OH. Prior to the dinner banquet, Senator Santorum will attend a reception with Ohio Attorney General, Mike DeWine in Troy.

Rick Santorum is a former Senator for the State of Pennsylvania. He was also a candidate for the presidential elections of 2012 and 2016. As a devout Catholic, Rick has passionately supported the pro-life movement in his political career. Rick and his wife, Karen, are also authors of the New York Times bestseller Bella’s Gift: How One Little Girl Transformed Our Family and Inspired a Nation. The book focuses on Rick and Karen’s daughter, Isabella, who was born with special needs related to Trisomy 18. Rick currently serves as a political commentator.

About Elizabeth’s New Life Center

Elizabeth’s New Life Center is a network of pregnancy resource centers throughout Southwestern, Ohio which provide positive solutions to women facing unexpected pregnancies. The organization offers services including pregnancy tests, 3D/4D ultrasounds, confidential consultations, educational classes, and material support.

Contact

For more information about the news conference, please contact

Kevin Spear, Marketing and Communications Manager

2201 N. Main Street

Dayton, OH 45405

937-226-7414

kspear@elizabethnewlife.org