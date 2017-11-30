Event Alert: ST. VINCENT DE PAUL TO DISTRIBUTE COATS TO FAMILIES IN NEED

On Saturday December 2nd, St. Vincent de Paul volunteers and staff will distribute winter coats to families in need on Saturday beginning at 9:00 a.m. at four locations. The coats have been donated by people throughout the Tri-State as part of St. Vincent de Paul’s coat drive.

This event is open to any person in need of a coat. Limit one coat per person. To receive a coat, bring a photo ID and verification of children that are not present. An adult must accompany all children.

There is still a great need for winter coats to help neighbors in need this winter, particularly children’s coats and adults sizes XL and up. Coats can be donated through January 6 at participating locations of Gold Star Chili, Kemba Credit Union, Your Cleaners, Valetone Cleaners, and local fire stations. Go to SVDPcincinnati.org for a complete listing of collection sites or to make a financial contribution to the program.

The Distribution points are

• Carl H. Lindner, West End YMCA, 1425B Linn St, Cincinnati, OH 45214 Map

• St. Henry Elementry, 3825 Dixie Hwy, Erlanger, KY 41018 Map

• John G. Carlisle Elementary, 910 Holman Ave, Covington, KY 41011 Map

• Newport Primary School, 1102 York St, Newport, KY 41071 Map

