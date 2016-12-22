EWTN LIVE CHRISTMAS MASS SCHEDULE

Below are the times for EWTN Cable Live Coverage of The Solemnity of Christmas

DECEMBER 24th

3:30 P.M. SOLEMN MASS OF CHRISTMAS EVE IN ROME

Pope Francis celebrates the Solemnity of the Birth of Our Lord from St. Peter’s Basilica.

10:30 P.M. SOLEMN MASS OF CHRISTMAS EVE – BNSIC

Live from the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, Washington, DC, USA.

DECEMBER 25TH

1:00 A.M. MIDNIGHT MASS FROM THE HOLY LAND

Holy Mass celebrating the Feast of the Incarnation, live from the Holy Land.

6:00 A.M. URBI ET ORBI: MESSAGE AND BLESSING: CHRISTMAS

Pope Francis delivers his Christmas blessing to the city of Rome and the world.

NOON: SOLEMN MASS OF CHRISTMAS DAY (BNSIC)

The Solemn Mass of Christmas from the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, DC.