EWTN LIVE CHRISTMAS MASS SCHEDULE
Below are the times for EWTN Cable Live Coverage of The Solemnity of Christmas
DECEMBER 24th
3:30 P.M. SOLEMN MASS OF CHRISTMAS EVE IN ROME
Pope Francis celebrates the Solemnity of the Birth of Our Lord from St. Peter’s Basilica.
10:30 P.M. SOLEMN MASS OF CHRISTMAS EVE – BNSIC
Live from the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, Washington, DC, USA.
DECEMBER 25TH
1:00 A.M. MIDNIGHT MASS FROM THE HOLY LAND
Holy Mass celebrating the Feast of the Incarnation, live from the Holy Land.
6:00 A.M. URBI ET ORBI: MESSAGE AND BLESSING: CHRISTMAS
Pope Francis delivers his Christmas blessing to the city of Rome and the world.
NOON: SOLEMN MASS OF CHRISTMAS DAY (BNSIC)
The Solemn Mass of Christmas from the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, DC.