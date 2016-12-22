Home»Local News»EWTN LIVE CHRISTMAS MASS SCHEDULE

EWTN LIVE CHRISTMAS MASS SCHEDULE

Pope Francis leads the Angelus from the window of his apartment overlooking St. Peter's Square Dec. 18 at the Vatican. (CNS photo/Claudio Peri, EPA)
Below are the times for EWTN Cable Live Coverage of The Solemnity of Christmas

DECEMBER 24th

3:30 P.M.  SOLEMN MASS OF CHRISTMAS EVE IN ROME
Pope Francis celebrates the Solemnity of the Birth of Our Lord from St. Peter’s Basilica.

10:30 P.M.  SOLEMN MASS OF CHRISTMAS EVE – BNSIC
Live from the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, Washington, DC, USA.

DECEMBER 25TH

1:00 A.M. MIDNIGHT MASS FROM THE HOLY LAND
Holy Mass celebrating the Feast of the Incarnation, live from the Holy Land.

6:00 A.M. URBI ET ORBI: MESSAGE AND BLESSING: CHRISTMAS
Pope Francis delivers his Christmas blessing to the city of Rome and the world.

NOON: SOLEMN MASS OF CHRISTMAS DAY (BNSIC)
The Solemn Mass of Christmas from the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, DC.

