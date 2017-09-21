Fall Theology on Tap in Dayton



Mark your calendar for Thursday Nights for Theology on Tap in Dayton. It all takes place at Oregon Express, 336 E 5th St. in Dayton. For a map, click here

Fellowship begins at 7:00 p.m. and at 7:30 p.m. the evening talk will begin.

This Fall’s Theme: Made for More, a look at Modern Sainthood.

The Schedule

Thursday, September 21st: Jacob Strange looks at Practical Holiness, When I am weak, When I am strong.

Thursday September 28th: Father Greg Konerman discusses Active Waiting

Thursday October 5th: Trevor Gundlach on Learning how to Celebrate!

Thursday October 12th: Nealy Mechly looks at Grace and Graciousness

Thursday October 19th: Kathleen Murphy guides you on Discernment: Acquiring the Heart of God

Thursday October 26th: Chris Komoroski on The Power of Silence in a Noisy World.

Theology on Tap is a six-week series for young adults to meet other young adults in the area ages 20-39.

Theology on Tap is sponsored by Renew, International