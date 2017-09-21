Home»Home Page»Fall Theology on Tap in Dayton

Fall Theology on Tap in Dayton

Mark your calendar for Thursday Nights for Theology on Tap in Dayton. It all takes place at Oregon Express, 336 E 5th St. in Dayton. For a map, click here

Fellowship begins at 7:00 p.m. and at 7:30 p.m. the evening talk will begin.

This Fall’s Theme: Made for More, a look at Modern Sainthood.

The Schedule

Thursday, September 21st: Jacob Strange looks at Practical Holiness, When I am weak, When I am strong.

Thursday September 28th: Father Greg Konerman discusses Active Waiting

Thursday October 5th: Trevor Gundlach on Learning how to Celebrate!

Thursday October 12th: Nealy Mechly looks at Grace and Graciousness

Thursday October 19th: Kathleen Murphy guides you on Discernment: Acquiring the Heart of God

Thursday October 26th: Chris Komoroski on The Power of Silence in a Noisy World.

Theology on Tap is a six-week series for young adults to meet other young adults in the area ages 20-39.

Theology on Tap is sponsored by Renew, International

 

