Fatima celebration at St. Peter in Chains Cathedral

On Friday October 13, 2017 many of the faithful gathered at St. Peter in Chains Cathedral to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the “Miracle of the Sun” that took place in Fatima Portugal on October 13, 1917. Archbishop Dennis Schnurr presided at the event which featured, prayer, rosary, and music. Besides the Cathedral, there were celebrations throughout the Archdiocese of Cincinnati. Check out the November Edition of The Catholic Telegraph, to be delivered into homes Saturday, October 28th, for complete coverage of Fatima at 100 years.

(All photos CT Photos/Greg Hartman)