A Eucharistic procession from Our Lady of the Woods Parish to the shrine to Our Lady of Fatima at Indian Lake culminated months of centennial events at the one-time Catholic amusement park. The statue of Our Lady, once surrounded by dancing waters-style fountains, is no longer the largest statue of Our Lady of Fatima in the world, but remains one of the largest and is home to an annual outdoor Mass and other events dedicated to Our Lady.