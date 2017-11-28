Giving Tuesday 2017

In the same way Black Friday and CyberMonday kick off the holiday buying season, #GivingTuesday highlights the true meaning of the season. Advent is approaching. As we prepare our hearts and minds to receive God’s gift through the birth of Jesus on Christmas, we look for ways to share God’s love.

Share your love on #GivingTuesday with a gift to Catholic Charities. For every dollar you give, Catholic Charities provides a meal for a hungry child in our community. Your gift will be multiplied with a matching gift from an anonymous donor up to $5,000 through #GivingTuesday on November 28.

To Donate, click here