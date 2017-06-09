Graduation in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati 2017; 3,144 Graduate this spring
Archbishop Alter High School, Kettering
161 Graduates
Continuing education after graduation: 99%
Total Scholarship amount offered class*: $17,259,000
Stephen T. Badin High School, Hamilton
133 Graduates
Continuing education after graduation: 99%
Total Scholarship amount offered class*: $18,000,000
Carroll High School, Dayton
175 Graduates
Continuing education after graduation: 97%
Total Scholarship amount offered class*: $12,400,000
Catholic Central Jr./Sr. High School, Springfield
36 Graduates
Continuing education after graduation: 100%
Total Scholarship amount offered class*: $3,345,000
Chaminade-Julienne Catholic High School, Dayton
152 Graduates
Continuing education after graduation: 97%
Total Scholarship amount offered class*: $20,600,000
DePaul Christo Rey High School, Cincinnati
59 Graduates
Continuing education after graduation: 100%
Total Scholarship amount offered class*: $6,000,000
Elder High School, Cincinnati
195 Graduates
Continuing education after graduation: 97%
Total Scholarship amount offered class*: $11,800,000
Bishop Fenwick High School, Franklin
133 Graduates
Continuing education after graduation: 100%
Total Scholarship amount offered class*: $12,000,000
LaSalle High School, Cincinnati
188 Graduates
Continuing education after graduation: 95%
Total Scholarship amount offered class*: $18,100,000
Lehman High School, Sidney
41 Graduates
Continuing education after graduation: 90%
Total Scholarship amount offered class*: $1,330,000
McAuley High School, Cincinnati
120 Graduates
Continuing education after graduation: 99%
Total Scholarship amount offered class*: $7,400,000
Archbishop McNicholas High School, Cincinnati
170 Graduates
Continuing education after graduation: 99%
Total Scholarship amount offered class*: $17,340,000
Mother of Mercy High School, Cincinnati
113 Graduates
Continuing education after graduation: 100%
Total Scholarship amount offered class*: $17,900,000
Archbishop Moeller High School, Cincinnati
216 Graduates
Continuing education after graduation: 100%
Total Scholarship amount offered class*: $28,000,000
Mount Notre Dame High School, Reading
150 Graduates
Continuing education after graduation: 98%
Total Scholarship amount offered class*: $19,080,000
Purcell-Marian High School, Cincinnati
97 Graduates
Continuing education after graduation: 80%
Total Scholarship amount offered class*: $1,010,000
Roger Bacon High School, St. Bernard
108 Graduates
Continuing education after graduation: 98%
Total Scholarship amount offered class*: $9,240,000
Royalmont Academy, Mason
5 Graduates
Continuing education after graduation: 100%
Total Scholarship amount offered class*: $1,516,000
Seton High School, Cincinnati
113 Graduates
Continuing education after graduation: 100%
Total Scholarship amount offered class*: $9,000,000
Summit Country Day High School, Cincinnati
91 Graduates
Continuing education after graduation: 100%
Total Scholarship amount offered class*: $13,500,000
St. Ursula Academy, Cincinnati
162 Graduates
Continuing education after graduation: 100%
Total Scholarship amount offered class*: $19,000,000
Ursuline Academy, Blue Ash
148 Graduates
Continuing education after graduation: 100%
Total Scholarship amount offered class*: $25,000,000
St. Xavier High School, Cincinnati
378 Graduates
Continuing education after graduation: 100%
Total Scholarship amount offered class*: $55,000,000
Continuing education includes those choosing to serve in the military after graduation.
*Total Scholarship amount offered: amount offered as of press time. Total amount for each school will be higher.