Graduation in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati 2017; 3,144 Graduate this spring

Archbishop Alter High School, Kettering

161 Graduates

Continuing education after graduation: 99%

Total Scholarship amount offered class*: $17,259,000



Stephen T. Badin High School, Hamilton

133 Graduates

Continuing education after graduation: 99%

Total Scholarship amount offered class*: $18,000,000





Carroll High School, Dayton

175 Graduates

Continuing education after graduation: 97%

Total Scholarship amount offered class*: $12,400,000



Catholic Central Jr./Sr. High School, Springfield

36 Graduates

Continuing education after graduation: 100%

Total Scholarship amount offered class*: $3,345,000



Chaminade-Julienne Catholic High School, Dayton

152 Graduates

Continuing education after graduation: 97%

Total Scholarship amount offered class*: $20,600,000



DePaul Christo Rey High School, Cincinnati

59 Graduates

Continuing education after graduation: 100%

Total Scholarship amount offered class*: $6,000,000





Elder High School, Cincinnati

195 Graduates

Continuing education after graduation: 97%

Total Scholarship amount offered class*: $11,800,000





Bishop Fenwick High School, Franklin

133 Graduates

Continuing education after graduation: 100%

Total Scholarship amount offered class*: $12,000,000



LaSalle High School, Cincinnati

188 Graduates

Continuing education after graduation: 95%

Total Scholarship amount offered class*: $18,100,000





Lehman High School, Sidney

41 Graduates

Continuing education after graduation: 90%

Total Scholarship amount offered class*: $1,330,000



McAuley High School, Cincinnati

120 Graduates

Continuing education after graduation: 99%

Total Scholarship amount offered class*: $7,400,000



Archbishop McNicholas High School, Cincinnati

170 Graduates

Continuing education after graduation: 99%

Total Scholarship amount offered class*: $17,340,000





Mother of Mercy High School, Cincinnati

113 Graduates

Continuing education after graduation: 100%

Total Scholarship amount offered class*: $17,900,000





Archbishop Moeller High School, Cincinnati

216 Graduates

Continuing education after graduation: 100%

Total Scholarship amount offered class*: $28,000,000





Mount Notre Dame High School, Reading

150 Graduates

Continuing education after graduation: 98%

Total Scholarship amount offered class*: $19,080,000



Purcell-Marian High School, Cincinnati

97 Graduates

Continuing education after graduation: 80%

Total Scholarship amount offered class*: $1,010,000



Roger Bacon High School, St. Bernard

108 Graduates

Continuing education after graduation: 98%

Total Scholarship amount offered class*: $9,240,000





Royalmont Academy, Mason

5 Graduates

Continuing education after graduation: 100%

Total Scholarship amount offered class*: $1,516,000



Seton High School, Cincinnati

113 Graduates

Continuing education after graduation: 100%

Total Scholarship amount offered class*: $9,000,000





Summit Country Day High School, Cincinnati

91 Graduates

Continuing education after graduation: 100%

Total Scholarship amount offered class*: $13,500,000



St. Ursula Academy, Cincinnati

162 Graduates

Continuing education after graduation: 100%

Total Scholarship amount offered class*: $19,000,000



Ursuline Academy, Blue Ash

148 Graduates

Continuing education after graduation: 100%

Total Scholarship amount offered class*: $25,000,000





St. Xavier High School, Cincinnati

378 Graduates

Continuing education after graduation: 100%

Total Scholarship amount offered class*: $55,000,000

Continuing education includes those choosing to serve in the military after graduation.

*Total Scholarship amount offered: amount offered as of press time. Total amount for each school will be higher.