High School Open Houses 2017-2018
The 2017-2018 High School Open House Schedule
DePaul Cristo Rey High School
1133 Clifton hills Ave., Cincinnati 45220
(513) 861-0600
www.discoverdepaul.org
Principal: Christopher Wilke
Number of Students: 340
School Colors: Blue & Gold
School Mascot: The Bruin
Thursday, October 26th, 4 – 8 p.m.
Stephen T. Badin High School
571 New London Rd., Hamilton 45013
(513) 863-3993
www.BadinHS.org
Principal: Brian Pendergest
Number of Students: 575
School Colors: Green & White
School Mascot: Ram
Sunday, October 29, 1-4 p.m.
Carroll High School
4524 Linden Ave., Dayton 45432
(937) 253-8188
www.carrollhs.org
Principal: Matt Sableski
Number of Students: 759
School Colors: Red, White & Blue
School Mascot: Patriot
Sunday, October 29, 1- 4 p.m.
Purcell Marian High School
2935 Hackberry St. Cincinnati 45206
(513) 751-1230
www.purcellmarian.org
Principal: Andy Farfsing
Number of Students: 326
School Colors: Crimson, Blue & Gold
School Mascot: Cavalier
Sunday, October 29, 1 – 4 p.m.
Roger Bacon High School
4320 Vine St. Cincinnati 45217
(513) 641-1303
www.rogerbacon.org
Principal: Steve Schad
Number of Students: 485
School Colors: Brown & White
School Mascot: Spartan
Sunday, October 29, 1 – 3 p.m.
Saint Ursula Academy
1339 East McMillan, Cincinnati 45206
(513) 961-3410
www.saintursula.org
Principal: Craig Maliborski
Number of Students: 650
School Colors: Blue & Gold
School Mascot: Bulldogs
Sunday, October 29, 1 – 3:30 p.m.
Catholic Central High School
1200 E. High St., Springfield 45505
(937) 325-9204
www.ccirish.org
Principal: Karen Juliano
Number of Students: 503
School Colors: Gold & Hunter Green
School Mascot: Fighting Irish
Thursday, November 2, 6 – 8 p.m.
Seton High School
3901 Glenway Ave., Cincinnati 45205
(513) 471-2600
www.setoncincinnati.org
Principal: Karen White
Number of Students: 504
School Colors: Green
School Mascot: Saints
Thursday, November 2, 5:30 – 8 p.m.
Chaminade Juliene High School
505 S. Ludlow St., Dayton 45402
(937) 461-3740
www.cjeagles.org
Principal: John Marshall
Number of Students: 682
School Colors: Blue & Green
School Mascot: Eagle
Sunday, November 5, 2 – 4 p.m.
Bishop Fenwick High School
4855 State Route 122, Franklin 45005
(513) 428-0525
www.fenwickfalcons.org
Principal: Blaine Collison
Number of Students: 535
School Colors: Crimson & Gold
School Mascot: Falcon
Sunday, November 5, 1- 3 p.m.
La Salle High School
3901 North Bend Rd., Cincinnati 45239
(513) 741-2365
www.lasallehs.net
Principal: Aaron Marshall
Number of Students: 630
School Colors: Scarlet & White
School Mascot: Lancer
Sunday, November 5, 1 – 4 p.m.
Archbishop Moeller High School
9001 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati 45242
(513) 791-1680
www.moeller.org
Principal: Carl Kremer
Number of Students: 880
School Colors: Navy & Gold
School Mascot: The Crusader
Sunday, November 5, 2 – 5 p.m.
Mount Notre Dame High School
711 E. Columbis Ave Cincinnati 45215
(513) 821-3044
www.mndhs.org
Principal: Karen Day
Number of Students: 675
School Colors: Columbia Blue & White
School Mascot: Cougars
Sunday, November 5, 1 – 4 p.m.
Ursuline Academy
5535 Pfeiffer Rd., Cincinnati 45242
(513) 791-5791
www.ursulineacademy.org
Principal: Tom Barhorst
Number of Students: 658
School Colors: Dark Green & Yellow
School Mascot: Lion
Sunday, November 5, 1 – 4 p.m.
Elder High School
3900 Vincent Ave., Cincinnati 45205
(513) 921-3744
www.elderhs.org
Principal: Kurt Ruffing
Number of Students: 800
School Colors: Purple & White
School Mascot: Panther
Thursday, November 9, 5 – 8 p.m.
Archbishop Alter High School
940 E. David Rd., Kettering 45429
(937) 434-4434
www.alterhs.org
Principal: Lourdes Lambert
Number of Students: 580
School Colors: Brown & Gold
School Mascot: Knights
Sunday, November 12, 1-4 p.m.
Mercy McAuley High School
Opening Fall 2018
6000 Oakwood Ave., Cincinnati 45224
(513) 681-1800
http://www.mcauleyhs.netor motherofmercy.org
Principal, School Colors:, Mascot: TBA
Sunday, November 12, 1 – 3:30 p.m.
Royalmont Academy
200 Northcrest Dr., Mason 45050
(513) 754-0555
www.royalmont.org
Principal: Veronica Murphy
Number of Students: 50
School Colors: Navy Blue & Red
School Mascot: Cristero
Sunday, November 12, 2 – 4 p.m.
St. Xavier High School
6000 W. North Bend Rd., Cinti 45224
(513) 761-7815
www.stxavier.org
Principal: Terry Tyrrell
Number of Students: 1,535
School Colors: Royal Blue & White
School Mascot: Bombers
Sunday, November 12, 1- 4 p.m.
The Summit Country Day School
2161 Grandin Rd., Cincinnati 45208
(513) 871-4700
www.summitcds.org
Principal: Rich Wilson, Head of School
Number of Students: 402
School Colors: Blue & Silver
School Mascot: Knights
Thursday, November 16, 6:30 p.m.
Lehman Catholic High School
2400 St. Mary’s Ave. Sidney 45365
(937) 498-1161
www.lehmancatholic.com
Principal: Denise Stauffer
Number of Students: 200
School Colors: Royal Blue & Gold
School Mascot: Cavalier
Wednesday, February 7, 6 – 8:30 p.m.