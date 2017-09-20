House Committee Hears Down Syndrome Non-Discrimination Act

Protection from Disability-Targeted Abortion

September 20, 2017 (Cincinnati, OH): Today the Ohio House Health Committee is heard arguments for House Bill 214, the Down Syndrome Non-Discrimination Act.

While every unborn child deserves protection from abortion death, House Bill 214 is helpful in protecting those targeted for destruction due to cultural bigotry against babies identified before birth as “abnormal” or “imperfect” due to a Down Syndrome prediction.

Note, Down Syndrome “prediction,” because prenatal testing is unreliable. A recent study out of the University of Cambridge documents Early stage embryos with abnormalities may still develop into healthy babies, with this synopsis:

Abnormal cells in the early embryo are not necessarily a sign that a baby will be born with a birth defect such as Down’s syndrome, suggests new research carried out in mice at the University of Cambridge. In a study published … in the journal Nature Communications, scientists show that abnormal cells are eliminated and replaced by healthy cells, repairing – and in some cases completely fixing – the embryo.

The lead researcher in this study initiated the research when pregnant with her second child at age 44. An early chorionic villus sampling (CVS) test indicated abnormal cells, yet her son was born with no anomalies.

“Pregnant women are routinely advised to undergo prenatal testing,” said Paula Westwood, Executive Director, Right to Life of Greater Cincinnati. “Sadly, many women often end the lives of their unborn babies due to a Down Syndrome, other chromosomal variation, or disability prediction, which may or may not be true.”

“Doctors would do well to encourage all women to carry their children to term, and for them and all of us to welcome the diversity any child of any ability brings.”

House Bill 214 has received sponsor testimony, and today proponent, in the House Health Committee. Companion Senate Bill 164 has received sponsor, proponent and opponent testimony in the Senate Health, Human Services, and Medicaid Committee. Neither version has been released to the full chamber for vote.

Established in 1971, Right to Life of Greater Cincinnati is one of the largest Right to Life chapters in Ohio, working to establish a life-affirming culture by organizing legislative efforts, encouraging pro-life office holders, and monitoring public and private entities’ decisions and practices affecting life issues. Right to Life of Greater Cincinnati is affiliated with Right to Life Action Coalition of Ohio.