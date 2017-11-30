Jubilarians 2017: Third order of St. Francis

In 2017 twenty-three Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis celebrate anniversaries of their entrance into the Franciscan community. Eight of these Sisters were originally from the Cincinnati Archdiocese:

80 years – Sister Adele Zahn of St. Anthony’s, Dayton

75 years – Sister Mary Jean Sora of St. John’s, Middletown

70 years – Sister Claire Whalen of St. Andrew’s, Cincinnati

70 years – Sister Kathleen McCarthy of St. John the Baptist, Cincinnati

50 years – Sister Jerilyn Marie Fuhrmann of St. Clement, Cincinnati

50 years – Sister Mary Claire Hausfeld of St. Clement, Cincinnati

50 years – Sister Delouise Menges of St. Catherine, Cincinnati

50 years – Sister Ann Vonder Meulen of St. Clement, Cincinnati

Other Jubilarians who served in the Cincinnati Archdiocese include:

75 years – Sister Dominica Doyle: St. Bernard, Taylor Creek,

Our Lady of Mercy in Dayton, St. Clement in Cincinnati

75 years – Sister Francis Ann Lewis: St. Anthony and Our Lady of Mercy in Dayton,

St. Aloysius Gonzaga, St. Clement, St. Francis Seraph, St. Joseph,

Sacred Heart, and St. Catherine – all in Cincinnati

70 years – Sister Marta Aiken: St. Leo and Our Lady of Angels High School in Cincinnati

70 years – Sister Timothy Kavanaugh: St. Aloysius Gonzaga in Cincinnati and

Sacred Heart in Fairfield

70 years – Sister Virginia Van Benten: Our Lady of Mercy in Dayton,

Our Lady of Perpetual Help and St. James, White Oak in Cincinnati,

St. Peter in Chillicothe

60 years – Sister Helen Eckstein: St. Vincent de Paul in Cincinnati

50 years – Sister Barbara Leonhard: St. Bartholomew n Cincinnati

50 years – Sister Rosemary Miller: Xavier University

50 years – Sister Catherine Schneider: St. James, White Oak in Cincinnati

A private, festive ceremony in thanksgiving for their years as Oldenburg Franciscans was celebrated in the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception, Oldenburg Motherhouse,

July 23, 2017.