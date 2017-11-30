Jubilarians 2017: Third order of St. Francis
In 2017 twenty-three Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis celebrate anniversaries of their entrance into the Franciscan community. Eight of these Sisters were originally from the Cincinnati Archdiocese:
80 years – Sister Adele Zahn of St. Anthony’s, Dayton
75 years – Sister Mary Jean Sora of St. John’s, Middletown
70 years – Sister Claire Whalen of St. Andrew’s, Cincinnati
70 years – Sister Kathleen McCarthy of St. John the Baptist, Cincinnati
50 years – Sister Jerilyn Marie Fuhrmann of St. Clement, Cincinnati
50 years – Sister Mary Claire Hausfeld of St. Clement, Cincinnati
50 years – Sister Delouise Menges of St. Catherine, Cincinnati
50 years – Sister Ann Vonder Meulen of St. Clement, Cincinnati
Other Jubilarians who served in the Cincinnati Archdiocese include:
75 years – Sister Dominica Doyle: St. Bernard, Taylor Creek,
Our Lady of Mercy in Dayton, St. Clement in Cincinnati
75 years – Sister Francis Ann Lewis: St. Anthony and Our Lady of Mercy in Dayton,
St. Aloysius Gonzaga, St. Clement, St. Francis Seraph, St. Joseph,
Sacred Heart, and St. Catherine – all in Cincinnati
70 years – Sister Marta Aiken: St. Leo and Our Lady of Angels High School in Cincinnati
70 years – Sister Timothy Kavanaugh: St. Aloysius Gonzaga in Cincinnati and
Sacred Heart in Fairfield
70 years – Sister Virginia Van Benten: Our Lady of Mercy in Dayton,
Our Lady of Perpetual Help and St. James, White Oak in Cincinnati,
St. Peter in Chillicothe
60 years – Sister Helen Eckstein: St. Vincent de Paul in Cincinnati
50 years – Sister Barbara Leonhard: St. Bartholomew n Cincinnati
50 years – Sister Rosemary Miller: Xavier University
50 years – Sister Catherine Schneider: St. James, White Oak in Cincinnati
A private, festive ceremony in thanksgiving for their years as Oldenburg Franciscans was celebrated in the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception, Oldenburg Motherhouse,
July 23, 2017.