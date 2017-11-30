Home»Jubilarians»Jubilarians 2017: Third order of St. Francis

Jubilarians 2017: Third order of St. Francis

/ / 79
0
Shares
Pinterest Google+

In 2017 twenty-three Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis celebrate anniversaries of their entrance into the Franciscan community. Eight of these Sisters were originally from the Cincinnati Archdiocese:

80 years – Sister Adele Zahn of St. Anthony’s, Dayton
75 years – Sister Mary Jean Sora of St. John’s, Middletown
70 years – Sister Claire Whalen of St. Andrew’s, Cincinnati
70 years – Sister Kathleen McCarthy of St. John the Baptist, Cincinnati
50 years – Sister Jerilyn Marie Fuhrmann of St. Clement, Cincinnati
50 years – Sister Mary Claire Hausfeld of St. Clement, Cincinnati
50 years – Sister Delouise Menges of St. Catherine, Cincinnati
50 years – Sister Ann Vonder Meulen of St. Clement, Cincinnati

Sister Adele Zahn
Sister Mary Jean Sora
Sister Claire Whalen
Sister Kathleen McCarthy
Sister Mary Claire Hausfeld
Sister Delouise Menges
Sister Ann Vonder Meulen
Sister Catherine Schneider
Sister Francis Ann Lewis
Sister Marta Aiken
Sister Rosie Miller

 

Other Jubilarians who served in the Cincinnati Archdiocese include:
75 years – Sister Dominica Doyle: St. Bernard, Taylor Creek,
Our Lady of Mercy in Dayton, St. Clement in Cincinnati
75 years – Sister Francis Ann Lewis: St. Anthony and Our Lady of Mercy in Dayton,
St. Aloysius Gonzaga, St. Clement, St. Francis Seraph, St. Joseph,
Sacred Heart, and St. Catherine – all in Cincinnati
70 years – Sister Marta Aiken: St. Leo and Our Lady of Angels High School in Cincinnati
70 years – Sister Timothy Kavanaugh: St. Aloysius Gonzaga in Cincinnati and
Sacred Heart in Fairfield
70 years – Sister Virginia Van Benten: Our Lady of Mercy in Dayton,
Our Lady of Perpetual Help and St. James, White Oak in Cincinnati,
St. Peter in Chillicothe
60 years – Sister Helen Eckstein: St. Vincent de Paul in Cincinnati
50 years – Sister Barbara Leonhard: St. Bartholomew n Cincinnati
50 years – Sister Rosemary Miller: Xavier University
50 years – Sister Catherine Schneider: St. James, White Oak in Cincinnati

A private, festive ceremony in thanksgiving for their years as Oldenburg Franciscans was celebrated in the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception, Oldenburg Motherhouse,
July 23, 2017.

Tags:
Previous post

Washington Archdiocese takes transit system to court over ad guidelines

Next post

Pope arrives in Bangladesh, praises country's welcome of Rohingya

Related Posts