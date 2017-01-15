Last Chance to apply for Warriors to Lourdes Healing Pilgrimage

The 2017 Warriors to Lourdes Pilgrimage for Non-Wounded, Wounded, Ill or Injured Military Personnel during the 59th Annual International Military Pilgrimage (PMI) will take place May 16-23, 2017. The theme for the 59th PMI is Dona Nobis Pacem (Grant Us Peace). The deadline to apply is January 15, 2017

The pilgrimage, sponsored by the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA, and the Knights of Columbus, is the latest event in a long history of both organizations’ involvement in Lourdes and service to the military.

Military personnel, their designated caregivers and volunteers will travel to the Marian shrine for a time of resting, praying and healing. The retreat will consist of a number of spiritual events, including special Masses, Eucharistic Procession, Adoration, Procession and Benediction, Blessing of the Sick, a visit to the baths at the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes, a candlelight vigil and a closing ceremony that draws tens of thousands of troops to the sacred shrine every year.

“We will journey and pray with pilgrims from around the world,” said Archbishop Timothy P. Broglio of the Archdiocese of Military Services. “It will be an occasion to raise our hearts and minds to the Prince of Peace and beg for an increase in understanding and a decrease in strife.”

