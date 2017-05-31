Home»Home Page»LEHMAN SENIORS HONORED AT ANNUAL AWARDS ASSEMBLY

LEHMAN SENIORS HONORED AT ANNUAL AWARDS ASSEMBLY

Parents, teachers, and underclassmen applauded the Lehman Catholic High School graduating class of 2017 when the school held its annual Senior Awards Assembly to recognize academic achievement.

The top award winners were those students selected for the Lehman Academic Hall of Fame. To qualify, students must be named valedictorian or salutatorian, have a perfect 4.0 average for four years (no grade below an “A”), or receive National Merit Scholar status. This year’s class had four inductees: Valedictorian Jacob Schmiesing. Jacob is the son of Greg and Christina Schmiesing of Sidney; Salutatorian William Hoersten. Will is the son of Patrick and Jennifer Hoersten of Sidney.; Elijah Baker. Eli is the son of Cliff & Karen Baker of Piqua, and Liz Pax, Liz is the daughter of Dennis & Kris Pax of Piqua.

Each faculty member selects the top students in each subject this year’s awards were presented to:
• ART
o Art Fundamentals Brandon Simmons
BUSINESS & COMPUTERS
o Intro to Business Christopher Shepherd
o Accounting I Elijah Baker
o Accounting II Lindsey Elsner
ENGLISH
o Senior English Kyra Moos
o Moody A.P. English Jacob Schmiesing
FOREIGN LANGUAGE
o Spanish IV Jacob Schmiesing
INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGY
o CAD II Isaiah Winhoven
MATH
o Trig/Algebra III Dylan Arnold
o AP Calculus Jacob Schmiesing
o Statistics Megan Neumeier
MUSIC
o Band Jacob Schmiesing
RELIGION
o 401 Jacob Schmiesing
o 402 Jacob Schmiesing
SCIENCE
o Advanced Anatomy Madison Hussey
o A.P. Chemistry Jacob Schmiesing
SOCIAL STUDIES
o AP Government Jacob Schmiesing
o American Government Elizabeth Pax
o World Geography 105 Madison Cline
o Leadership Kara Gillman

Each Department Chair awards a Department Medallion for the student who has the highest average of all courses taken over four years. Medallions were presented to:

ART: Seth Brown
BUSINESS-COMPUTERS: Lindsey Elsner
ENGLISH: Jacob Schmiesing
FOREIGN LANGUAGE: Jacob Schmiesing
INDUSTRIAL TECH: Isaiah Winhoven
MATHEMATICS: Jacob Schmiesing
MUSIC: William Hoersten
RELIGION: Jacob Schmiesing
SCIENCE: Jacob Schmiesing
SOCIAL SCIENCES: Jacob Schmiesing

Sidney Chapman was recognized by the faculty as the Outstanding Senior Girl. John-Henry Frantz was recognized by the faculty as the Outstanding Senior Boy. Jacob Schmiesing was chosen by his peers as the Outstanding Classmate.

Members of the National Honor Society were presented with blue and gold cords to wear with their caps and gowns: Eli Baker, Alison Briggs , Sidney Chapman, Jake Earhart, Katie Edwards, Lindsey Elsner, Hannah Fogt, John-Henry Frantz, Kara Gillman, Kate Hemm, Will Hoersten, Madison Hussey, Sarah Kramer, Wyatt Long, Megan Neumeier, Kaitrin O’Leary, Moriah Pauley, Liz Pax, Parker Riley, Joe Schemmel, Jacob Schmiesing, Theresa Schmiesing, Isaiah Winhoven

The Community Blood Center and Lehman High School recognized seniors who registered to give blood three or more times during their high school years. Twenty-seven students (66% of the class) received Red Cords: Renee Anthony, Eli Baker, Alison Briggs, Lexi Caulfield, Sidney Chapman, Madison Cline, Jake Earhart, Katie Edwards, John-Henry Frantz, Kara Gillman, Kate Hemm, Madison Hussey, Sarah Kramer, Blake Leffel, Wyatt Long, Kyra Moos, Megan Neumeier, Kaitrin O’Leary, Liz Pax, Parker Riley, Joe Schemmel, Jacob Schmiesing, Theresa Schmiesing, Andrew Streng, Isaiah Winhoven.

Two students received special recognition for donating blood outside of the school blood drives and totaling 16 donations: Camille Odle, 8 times; and Moriah Pauley, 8 times.

In an effort to promote “giving back” with alumni (and future alumni), the Lehman Office of Advancement and Development presented “Always a Cavalier” stoles to students who have already given a donation to guarantee that future students will be able to benefit from a Lehman education. Students were encouraged to give $20.17 in honor of their graduation year. Those receiving stoles to wear at graduation were: Megan Neumeier, Sidney Chapman, Tessa Brown, Katie Edwards, Mary-Kate Haas, Parker Riley, Lindsey Elsner, Kate Hemm, Moriah Pauley, Trey Kerrigan, Eli Baker, Hannah Fogt Kyra Moos, Jacob Schmiesing, Sarah Kramer, Joshua Armstrong, Camille Odle, Alison Briggs, Madison Cline, Jacob Earhart, Blake Leffel, Alexis Caulfield, Chris Shepherd, Madison Hussey, John-Henry Frantz.

Jacob Earhart and Elizabeth Pax received the OHSAA Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award. Jacob Schmiesing and Sidney Chapman received the OHSAA Scholar Athlete Award. The OHSAA Courageous Student Award was given to Christopher Shepherd. John-Henry Frantz and Katherine Edwards, received the OHSAA Award of Excellence. In addition, Wyatt Long was recognized for having earned at least 12 varsity letters in multiple sports throughout his time in high school.

In addition to the awards, a number of scholarships were presented by various organizations and by Denise Stauffer, Lehman Principal/CEO. Among those were:

SELL; HEGEMAN; ZIMMERMAN CO, LPA SCHOLARSHIP: Wyatt Long
DP&L VECTREN ENGERGY DELIVERY OF OHIO: Kate Hemm
PIQUA OPTIMIST CLUB CHUCK WAGNER MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP: Blake Leffel and Brandon Simmons
DEACON JOHN HOLTHAUS SCHOLARSHIP: Kaitrin O’Leary and Theresa Schmiesing
PIQUA KIWANIS: Kate Hemm
THE CHUCK KOON SCHOLARSHIP: Dylan Arnold
ROBERT AND MIRIAM HARTZELL MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP: Kara Gillman
• PATRICIA RECKER SCHOLARSHIP: Katherine Hemm & Brandon Simmons
• PIQUA ROTARY: Kate Hemm and Brandon Simmons
CONGRESSIONAL ART AWARD: Seth Brown
MULTICULTURAL AWARD: Seth Brown
MINSTER BANK: Lindsey Elsner
FAULKNER, GARMHAUSEN, KEISTER & SHENK: John-Henry Frantz
SCOTT FAMILY McDONALDS RAY KROC AWARD: Brandon Simmons
NEWMAN CLUB – ENGLISH AWARD: Jacob Schmiesing
PIQUA AMERICAN LEGION ERNEST JOHNS AWARD: Liz Pax
JIM LANTZ MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP: Katie Edwards
D.J. & S.A. SMITH BUSINESS SCHOLARSHIP: Lindsey Elsner
SISTER GINNY SCHEER SCIENCE SCHOLARSHIP: Jacob Schmiesing
SIDNEY AMERICAN LEGION POST 217: Sidney Chapman
HARTZELL-NORRIS CHARITABLE TRUST SCHOLARSHIP: Parker Riley
BILL – MARILYN KINGSEED SCHOLARSHIP: Will Hoersten
CELESTIN GIGANDET SCHOLARSHIP: Chris Shepherd, Megan Neumeier & Joshua Armstrong
FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF NEW BREMEN: Sarah Kramer
WILLIAM A. ROSS JR. SCHOLARSHIP: Kara Gillman
KAUFFMAN FAMILY SCHOLARSHIP: Katie Edwards
MARK WURM BUSINESS SCHOLARSHIP: Blake Leffel
THE THOMAS E. GIVEN FAMILY SCHOLARSHIP: Kara Gillman
LUNDGARD SCHOLARSHIPS: Liz Pax, Lexi Caulfied, Eli Baker, Brandon Simmons, Blake Leffel, Kate Hemm, Wyatt Long.
ROBERT F GROVER MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP: Isaiah Winhoven
MARY AGNES BRANDEWIE SCHOLARSHIP: Jacob Schmiesing
RUESE INSURANCE AGENCY SCHOLARSHIP: Kaitrin O’Leary
KIWANIS CLUB OF SIDNEY SCHOLARSHIP: Kaitrin O’Leary
J. RICHARD HARRIS JOURNALISM SCHOLARSHIP: Theresa Schmiesing
ALICE DILLWORTH SCHOLARSHIP: Joe Schemmel
LOLA DETRICK CARMONY MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP: Jacob Schmiesing

Principal/CEO Denise Stauffer presided over the awards assembly. Assistant Principal Pete Dunlap led the invocation. Awards were organized and presented by Guidance Counselors Kate Schulze and Kim Koverman.

