LEHMAN SENIORS HONORED AT ANNUAL AWARDS ASSEMBLY

Parents, teachers, and underclassmen applauded the Lehman Catholic High School graduating class of 2017 when the school held its annual Senior Awards Assembly to recognize academic achievement.

The top award winners were those students selected for the Lehman Academic Hall of Fame. To qualify, students must be named valedictorian or salutatorian, have a perfect 4.0 average for four years (no grade below an “A”), or receive National Merit Scholar status. This year’s class had four inductees: Valedictorian Jacob Schmiesing. Jacob is the son of Greg and Christina Schmiesing of Sidney; Salutatorian William Hoersten. Will is the son of Patrick and Jennifer Hoersten of Sidney.; Elijah Baker. Eli is the son of Cliff & Karen Baker of Piqua, and Liz Pax, Liz is the daughter of Dennis & Kris Pax of Piqua.

Each faculty member selects the top students in each subject this year’s awards were presented to:

• ART

o Art Fundamentals Brandon Simmons

• BUSINESS & COMPUTERS

o Intro to Business Christopher Shepherd

o Accounting I Elijah Baker

o Accounting II Lindsey Elsner

• ENGLISH

o Senior English Kyra Moos

o Moody A.P. English Jacob Schmiesing

• FOREIGN LANGUAGE

o Spanish IV Jacob Schmiesing

• INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGY

o CAD II Isaiah Winhoven

• MATH

o Trig/Algebra III Dylan Arnold

o AP Calculus Jacob Schmiesing

o Statistics Megan Neumeier

• MUSIC

o Band Jacob Schmiesing

• RELIGION

o 401 Jacob Schmiesing

o 402 Jacob Schmiesing

• SCIENCE

o Advanced Anatomy Madison Hussey

o A.P. Chemistry Jacob Schmiesing

• SOCIAL STUDIES

o AP Government Jacob Schmiesing

o American Government Elizabeth Pax

o World Geography 105 Madison Cline

o Leadership Kara Gillman

Each Department Chair awards a Department Medallion for the student who has the highest average of all courses taken over four years. Medallions were presented to:

• ART: Seth Brown

• BUSINESS-COMPUTERS: Lindsey Elsner

• ENGLISH: Jacob Schmiesing

• FOREIGN LANGUAGE: Jacob Schmiesing

• INDUSTRIAL TECH: Isaiah Winhoven

• MATHEMATICS: Jacob Schmiesing

• MUSIC: William Hoersten

• RELIGION: Jacob Schmiesing

• SCIENCE: Jacob Schmiesing

• SOCIAL SCIENCES: Jacob Schmiesing

Sidney Chapman was recognized by the faculty as the Outstanding Senior Girl. John-Henry Frantz was recognized by the faculty as the Outstanding Senior Boy. Jacob Schmiesing was chosen by his peers as the Outstanding Classmate.

Members of the National Honor Society were presented with blue and gold cords to wear with their caps and gowns: Eli Baker, Alison Briggs , Sidney Chapman, Jake Earhart, Katie Edwards, Lindsey Elsner, Hannah Fogt, John-Henry Frantz, Kara Gillman, Kate Hemm, Will Hoersten, Madison Hussey, Sarah Kramer, Wyatt Long, Megan Neumeier, Kaitrin O’Leary, Moriah Pauley, Liz Pax, Parker Riley, Joe Schemmel, Jacob Schmiesing, Theresa Schmiesing, Isaiah Winhoven

The Community Blood Center and Lehman High School recognized seniors who registered to give blood three or more times during their high school years. Twenty-seven students (66% of the class) received Red Cords: Renee Anthony, Eli Baker, Alison Briggs, Lexi Caulfield, Sidney Chapman, Madison Cline, Jake Earhart, Katie Edwards, John-Henry Frantz, Kara Gillman, Kate Hemm, Madison Hussey, Sarah Kramer, Blake Leffel, Wyatt Long, Kyra Moos, Megan Neumeier, Kaitrin O’Leary, Liz Pax, Parker Riley, Joe Schemmel, Jacob Schmiesing, Theresa Schmiesing, Andrew Streng, Isaiah Winhoven.

Two students received special recognition for donating blood outside of the school blood drives and totaling 16 donations: Camille Odle, 8 times; and Moriah Pauley, 8 times.

In an effort to promote “giving back” with alumni (and future alumni), the Lehman Office of Advancement and Development presented “Always a Cavalier” stoles to students who have already given a donation to guarantee that future students will be able to benefit from a Lehman education. Students were encouraged to give $20.17 in honor of their graduation year. Those receiving stoles to wear at graduation were: Megan Neumeier, Sidney Chapman, Tessa Brown, Katie Edwards, Mary-Kate Haas, Parker Riley, Lindsey Elsner, Kate Hemm, Moriah Pauley, Trey Kerrigan, Eli Baker, Hannah Fogt Kyra Moos, Jacob Schmiesing, Sarah Kramer, Joshua Armstrong, Camille Odle, Alison Briggs, Madison Cline, Jacob Earhart, Blake Leffel, Alexis Caulfield, Chris Shepherd, Madison Hussey, John-Henry Frantz.

Jacob Earhart and Elizabeth Pax received the OHSAA Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award. Jacob Schmiesing and Sidney Chapman received the OHSAA Scholar Athlete Award. The OHSAA Courageous Student Award was given to Christopher Shepherd. John-Henry Frantz and Katherine Edwards, received the OHSAA Award of Excellence. In addition, Wyatt Long was recognized for having earned at least 12 varsity letters in multiple sports throughout his time in high school.

In addition to the awards, a number of scholarships were presented by various organizations and by Denise Stauffer, Lehman Principal/CEO. Among those were:

• SELL; HEGEMAN; ZIMMERMAN CO, LPA SCHOLARSHIP: Wyatt Long

• DP&L VECTREN ENGERGY DELIVERY OF OHIO: Kate Hemm

• PIQUA OPTIMIST CLUB CHUCK WAGNER MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP: Blake Leffel and Brandon Simmons

• DEACON JOHN HOLTHAUS SCHOLARSHIP: Kaitrin O’Leary and Theresa Schmiesing

• PIQUA KIWANIS: Kate Hemm

• THE CHUCK KOON SCHOLARSHIP: Dylan Arnold

• ROBERT AND MIRIAM HARTZELL MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP: Kara Gillman

• PATRICIA RECKER SCHOLARSHIP: Katherine Hemm & Brandon Simmons

• PIQUA ROTARY: Kate Hemm and Brandon Simmons

• CONGRESSIONAL ART AWARD: Seth Brown

• MULTICULTURAL AWARD: Seth Brown

• MINSTER BANK: Lindsey Elsner

• FAULKNER, GARMHAUSEN, KEISTER & SHENK: John-Henry Frantz

• SCOTT FAMILY McDONALDS RAY KROC AWARD: Brandon Simmons

• NEWMAN CLUB – ENGLISH AWARD: Jacob Schmiesing

• PIQUA AMERICAN LEGION ERNEST JOHNS AWARD: Liz Pax

• JIM LANTZ MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP: Katie Edwards

• D.J. & S.A. SMITH BUSINESS SCHOLARSHIP: Lindsey Elsner

• SISTER GINNY SCHEER SCIENCE SCHOLARSHIP: Jacob Schmiesing

• SIDNEY AMERICAN LEGION POST 217: Sidney Chapman

• HARTZELL-NORRIS CHARITABLE TRUST SCHOLARSHIP: Parker Riley

• BILL – MARILYN KINGSEED SCHOLARSHIP: Will Hoersten

• CELESTIN GIGANDET SCHOLARSHIP: Chris Shepherd, Megan Neumeier & Joshua Armstrong

• FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF NEW BREMEN: Sarah Kramer

• WILLIAM A. ROSS JR. SCHOLARSHIP: Kara Gillman

• KAUFFMAN FAMILY SCHOLARSHIP: Katie Edwards

• MARK WURM BUSINESS SCHOLARSHIP: Blake Leffel

• THE THOMAS E. GIVEN FAMILY SCHOLARSHIP: Kara Gillman

• LUNDGARD SCHOLARSHIPS: Liz Pax, Lexi Caulfied, Eli Baker, Brandon Simmons, Blake Leffel, Kate Hemm, Wyatt Long.

• ROBERT F GROVER MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP: Isaiah Winhoven

• MARY AGNES BRANDEWIE SCHOLARSHIP: Jacob Schmiesing

• RUESE INSURANCE AGENCY SCHOLARSHIP: Kaitrin O’Leary

• KIWANIS CLUB OF SIDNEY SCHOLARSHIP: Kaitrin O’Leary

• J. RICHARD HARRIS JOURNALISM SCHOLARSHIP: Theresa Schmiesing

• ALICE DILLWORTH SCHOLARSHIP: Joe Schemmel

• LOLA DETRICK CARMONY MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP: Jacob Schmiesing

Principal/CEO Denise Stauffer presided over the awards assembly. Assistant Principal Pete Dunlap led the invocation. Awards were organized and presented by Guidance Counselors Kate Schulze and Kim Koverman.