LOOKING BACK: PILGRIMAGE 2017 FROM BARCELONA, TO LOURDES, THROUGH SPAIN, TO FATIMA Part 2

The Catholic Telegraph / October 31, 2017

Bob Wait reads at Our Lady of Meritxell in Andorra. (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)

Tony DiCello, Cathedral Music Director, plays at approx. 5,000 feet at Our Lady of Meritxell in Andorra. (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)

Deacon Tim reads the Gospel at Mass at Our Lady of Mertixell in Andorra (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)

Celebrating the Eucharist at Our Lady of Mertixell in Andorra; Bishop Joseph Binzer, Fr. David Brinkmoeller and Fr. Tom Wray (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)

On Pilgrimage at Our Lady of Mertixell in Andorra (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)

At the base of a statue in Andorra, January 6, in the 12th century a wild rose was in bloom. The statue was destroyed in a fire in 1972, and today the church houses the replica from 1976 (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)

Our Lady of Meritxell in the nation of Andorra (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)

While on Pilgrimage, the faithful travelled through the nation of Andorra. View of the Pyrenee Mountains. (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)

Statue where St. Bernadette witnessed the beautiful Lady in Lourdes France (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)

Procession of the English Speaking Mass at Lourdes France, September 29, 2017 (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)

Celebrants in the cave where St. Bernadette saw her vision of the Blessed Mother, September 29. 2017 (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)

Sean Ater, New Evangelization Director, reads the first reading at the English speaking Mass at Lourdes, September 29, 2017 (CT Photo)

Prayer at Lourdes, September 29, 2017 (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)

Eucharistic Prayer in the Grotto at Lourdes, September 29, 2017 (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)

John Leyendecker and the faithful at The Our Father at Lourdes France September 29, 2017 (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)

Receiving Communion at the English Speaking Mass, Lourdes France, September 29, 2017 (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)

Receiving Communion during English Speaking Mass at Lourdes France, September 29, 2017 (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)

Bishop Binzer and Irish priests after the English speaking Mass at Lourdes France, September 29, 2017 (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)

The river Gave de Pau river flows by Lourdes France. The river begins in the Pyrenees Mountains and runs approximately 114 miles. (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)

The Chateau Fort de Lourdes towers over the town Lourdes. This fortress began in the 11th Century (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)