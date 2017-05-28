Mary Garden Winners for May

First place: Dennis Charek, Dayton, Mary Garden in spring

Second place: Mary Lynn Cole, grandchildren with container Mary Garden they made at a Good Shepherd Parish function

Third place: Trey Rouse, him and daughter Marissa after completing their Mary Garden father-daughter project on Mother’s Day

Now accepting Mary Garden photo entries for July! Three winners – gift cards of $50 and $25 – enter as many times as you like. Send entries to gfinke@catholiccincinnati.org. Winners will be featured online and in our print edition.