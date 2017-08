On July 21st 12 members of Boy Scout Troop 530 chartered by Incarnation Church in Centerville completed a 321 mile bicycle trip from Pittsburgh, PA to Washington DC. The scouts camped along the way traversing the Great Allegany Passage Trail and the C&O canal tow path. Incarnation Parochial Vicar and Catholic Chaplin for the Archdiocese Father Brian Phelps offered a blessing for safe travel before the scouts departed.