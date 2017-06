Mount Notre Dame announces Academic Awards Medals for Excellence

Medals for Excellence (Awarded at Graduation)

Saint Julie Christian Leadership Award Kelly Harper

Academic Excellence (Valedictorian) Abigail Witter

Excellence in English Morgan Hoffman

Excellence in French Olivia DiCarlo

Excellence in Information Technology & Business Molly Bonino

Excellence in Latin Honora Poch

Excellence in Mathematics Dorie Coggin

Excellence in Performing Arts Taylor Mattos

Excellence in Religious Studies Ashley Becker

Excellence in Science Abigail Witter

Excellence in Social Studies Molly Bonino

Excellence in Spanish Macy Taney

Excellence in Visual Arts Alyssa Montgomery

Principal’s Awards for Excellence (Awarded at the Showcase for Excellence)

Spiritual Development

Ashley Becker

Caroline DeGroft

Taylor Fothergill

Kate Sampson

Academic Development

Kristin Dean

Olivia DiCarlo

Alexandra Von Erden

Abigail Witter

Student Development

Molly Bonino

Kelly Harper

Maria Lynd

Macy Taney