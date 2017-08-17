National Pilgrim Virgin Statue Tour
National Pilgrim Virgin Statue – 2017 List of Locations
The National Pilgrim Virgin Statue of Our Lady of Fatima (NPVS) is a beautiful hand-carved image of Our Lady of Fatima given to the United States by the bishop of Fatima after being blessed by Pope Paul VI in 1967. The statue was crowned by Cardinal O’Boyle at the National Basilica in Washington, DC in 1971, and the statue presently travels across the United States under the sponsorship of the World Apostolate of Fatima USA (WAF). The Archdiocese of Cincinnati is blessed to host the following tour of the statue from Friday, September 8 through Thursday, September 28, 2017. Additional information about the WAF and the statue’s tours is available at the WAF’s website: https://wafusa.org/the-apostolate/pilgrim-virgin-statue-tours/
Friday, September 8; Our Lady of the Holy Spirit Center
5440 Moeller Avenue, Norwood, Ohio 45212
Phone: (513) 351-9800
Website: www.olhsc.org
Contacts: Keith Walker (513-504-8755) and Linda Tracy
8:30 am – 9:00 pm
Masses: 8:30 am; 7:15 pm (Celebrant: Fr. Eric Bowman; Music: Mike Davis)
Rosary and Chaplet: 3:00 pm
Saturday, September 9: Holy Name Parish
2422 Auburn Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45219
Phone: (513) 721-5608
Website: www.holynamemtauburn.com
Contact: Dean Weber (513) 232-5482
8: 00 am – 11: 00 am
Mass: 8:00 am
Saturday, September 9: Bayley Place (Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati)
990 Bayley Place Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45233
Phone: (513) 347-5500
Website:www.ourparents.com/ohio/cincinnati/bayley_place
Contact: Mike Davis, Pastoral Minister
Noon – 8:00 pm
Mass (Vigil): 3:00 pm
Event: Talk
Sunday, September 10: Little Sisters of the Poor – Archbishop Leibold Home
476 Riddle Road, Cincinnati, OH 45220
Phone: (513) 281-8001
Website: www.littlesistersofthepoorcincinnati.org
Contact: Sr. Catherine (513) 505-0071
8:00 am – 3:00 pm
Mass: 10:45 am
Monday, September 11: Our Lady of Victory Parish
810 Neeb Road, Cincinnati, OH 45233
Phone: (513) 922-5476
Website: www.olv.org
Contact: Jennifer Reinkemeyer (513) 922-5476
8:00 am – Pending
Mass: 8:30 am
Adoration: After mass and throughout the day
Rosary: After mass
Tuesday, September 12: Holy Cross-Immaculata Parish (Mt. Adams)
30 Guido Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202-1716
Phone: (513) 721-6544
Website: www.hciparish.org
Contact: Fr. Leonard Fecko (513) 721-6544
8:00 am – 8:00 pm
Mass: 8:00 am
Events: Throughout the day
Wednesday, September 13: St. Thomas More Parish
800 Ohio Pike, Withamsville, OH 45245-2299
Phone: (513) 752-2080
Website: www.sttm.org
Contacts: Deacon Mike Thomas and Parishioner: John McCabe (C: 513-543-1170; H: 752-2987)
8:30 am – 8:00 pm
Student Mass: 8:30 am
Thursday, September 14: St. Marys Parish (Piqua)
528 Broadway, Piqua, OH 45356
Phone: (937) 773-1327
Website: www.piquaparishes.org
Contact: Fr. Thomas Bolte (937) 773-1327 Contact parish for details: Parish Phone: (937) 773-1327
Noon – 8:00 pm
Friday, September 15: Church of the Ascension (Kettering)
2025 Woodman Drive, Kettering, OH 45420
Phone: (937) 253-5171
Website: www.ascensionkettering.org
Contact: Christy ( 937) 253-5171, Ext. 109
8:30 am – 8:00 pm
Masses: 9:00 am and 6:00 pm; (Each followed by talk)
Living Rosary: 7:00 pm
Saturday, September 16: St. Anthony of Padua Maronite Church
2530 Victory Parkway, Cincinnati, OH 45206
Phone: (513) 961-0120
Website: www.staparish.org
Contact: Fr. George Hajj (513) 961-0120
Noon – 8:00 pm
Maronite Vigil Mass: 6:00 pm
Events: Angelus and rosary at Noon. Procession around the church premises at 5:00 pm. Private devotion in the first-floor chapel and main church until 5:00 and 8:00, respectively.
Sunday, September 17: St. John the Baptist Catholic Church (Tipp City)
753 South Hyatt Street, Tipp City, OH 45371
Phone: (937) 667-3419
Website: www.stjohntippcity.org
Contact: Jean Fairbanks (C: 937-572-4291; H: 414-2719)
8:00 am – 8:00 pm
Masses: 8:00 am (Statue Procession) & 10:30 am
Events: Throughout the day
Monday, September 18: St. Margaret – St. John (Fairfax)
6000 Murray Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45227
Phone: (513) 271-0856
Website: www.smsjparish.com
Contacts: Fr. Jamie Weber and Mr. Patrick Homan
8:00 am – 3:00 pm
Mass: 11:45 am
Monday, September 18: Holy Trinity Parish (West Union)
612 E Mulberry Street, West Union, OH 45693
Phone: (937) 544-2757
Website: www.holytrinity-ac.org
Contact: Fr. Adam Puntel (937) 544-2757
5:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Mass: 7:00 pm
Tuesday, September 19: St. Mary Queen of Heaven Parish (Peebles)
205 Wendell Avenue, Peebles, OH 45660
Phone: (937) 544-2757
Website: www.holytrinity-ac.org
Contact: Fr. Adam Puntel (937) 544-2757
8:00 am – Pending
Mass: 9:00 am
Wednesday, September 20; Our Lady of Lourdes Church
2832 Rosebud Drive, Cincinnati, Ohio 45238
Phone: (513) 922-0715
Website: www.lourdes.org
Contact: Parish Secretary (513) 922-0715
8:00 am – 8:00 pm
Mass: 8:30 am
Talk: After mass
Thursday, September 21; St. Joseph Church (West End)
745 Ezzard Charles Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45203
Phone: (513) 381-4526
Website: www.saintjosephchurchandschool.com
Contacts: Fr. Rey Taylor (513-381-4526) and Paul Phillips
11:00 am – 5:00 pm
Mass: 12:30 pm
Talk: Prior to 5:00 pm
Friday, September 22; St. Antoninus Parish
1500 Linneman Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45238
Phone: (513) 922-5400
Website: www.saintantoninus.org
Contacts: Pastor: Fr. Ron Haft & Secretary (513) 922-5400)
8:00 am – 8:00 pm
Mass: 8:00 am
Adoration: until 8:00 pm
Saturday, September 23; Holy Trinity Church (Batavia)
140 N. Sixth & Wood Streets, Batavia, OH 45103
Phone and Website: (513) 732-2024
Website: www.clermontcountycatholics.org
Contact: Fr. Martin E. Bachman (513) 732-2024
8:00 am – 8:00 pm
Mass: 9:00 am
Events: Adoration, Benediction, and Talk
Monday, September 25; St. Margaret Mary Church (North College Hill)
1830 West Galbraith Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45239
Phone: (513) 521-7387
Website: www.stmargaretmaryparish.org
Contact: Debbie Hillner (513) 931-1028) Contact parish secretary for details: Parish Phone: (513) 521-7387
10:00 am – 2:00 pm
Tuesday, September 26; St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
5900 Buckwheat Road, Milford, OH 45150
Phone: (513) 575.0119
Website: www.setonmilford.org
Contact: Fr. Chris Geiger (513-575.0119)
8:30 am – 8:00 pm
Student Mass: 9:00 am (Followed by presentation to students)
Events: Throughout the day
Wednesday, September 27; Resurrection of Our Lord Parish (Price Hill)
1740 First Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45205
Phone: (513) 471-2700
Website: www.thecatholicdirectory.com/58581
Contact: Fr. Robert Keller (513-471-2700)
8:00 am – 8:00 pm
Student Mass: 8:00 am
Events: Throughout the day
Thursday, September 28: St. Lawrence Catholic Church
3680 Warsaw Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45205
Phone: (513) 921-3680
Website: www.stlawrenceparish.org
Contact: Fr. Mark Watkins (513-921-3680)
8:00 am – 8:00 pm
Mass: 8:30 am
Events: Adoration, Benediction, and Talk
Tour Map: