National Pilgrim Virgin Statue Tour

National Pilgrim Virgin Statue – 2017 List of Locations

The National Pilgrim Virgin Statue of Our Lady of Fatima (NPVS) is a beautiful hand-carved image of Our Lady of Fatima given to the United States by the bishop of Fatima after being blessed by Pope Paul VI in 1967. The statue was crowned by Cardinal O’Boyle at the National Basilica in Washington, DC in 1971, and the statue presently travels across the United States under the sponsorship of the World Apostolate of Fatima USA (WAF). The Archdiocese of Cincinnati is blessed to host the following tour of the statue from Friday, September 8 through Thursday, September 28, 2017. Additional information about the WAF and the statue’s tours is available at the WAF’s website: https://wafusa.org/the-apostolate/pilgrim-virgin-statue-tours/

Friday, September 8; Our Lady of the Holy Spirit Center

5440 Moeller Avenue, Norwood, Ohio 45212

Phone: (513) 351-9800

Website: www.olhsc.org

Contacts: Keith Walker (513-504-8755) and Linda Tracy

8:30 am – 9:00 pm

Masses: 8:30 am; 7:15 pm (Celebrant: Fr. Eric Bowman; Music: Mike Davis)

Rosary and Chaplet: 3:00 pm

Saturday, September 9: Holy Name Parish

2422 Auburn Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45219

Phone: (513) 721-5608

Website: www.holynamemtauburn.com

Contact: Dean Weber (513) 232-5482

8: 00 am – 11: 00 am

Mass: 8:00 am

Saturday, September 9: Bayley Place (Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati)

990 Bayley Place Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45233

Phone: (513) 347-5500

Website:www.ourparents.com/ohio/cincinnati/bayley_place

Contact: Mike Davis, Pastoral Minister

Noon – 8:00 pm

Mass (Vigil): 3:00 pm

Event: Talk

Sunday, September 10: Little Sisters of the Poor – Archbishop Leibold Home

476 Riddle Road, Cincinnati, OH 45220

Phone: (513) 281-8001

Website: www.littlesistersofthepoorcincinnati.org

Contact: Sr. Catherine (513) 505-0071

8:00 am – 3:00 pm

Mass: 10:45 am

Monday, September 11: Our Lady of Victory Parish

810 Neeb Road, Cincinnati, OH 45233

Phone: (513) 922-5476

Website: www.olv.org

Contact: Jennifer Reinkemeyer (513) 922-5476

8:00 am – Pending

Mass: 8:30 am

Adoration: After mass and throughout the day

Rosary: After mass

Tuesday, September 12: Holy Cross-Immaculata Parish (Mt. Adams)

30 Guido Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202-1716

Phone: (513) 721-6544

Website: www.hciparish.org

Contact: Fr. Leonard Fecko (513) 721-6544

8:00 am – 8:00 pm

Mass: 8:00 am

Events: Throughout the day

Wednesday, September 13: St. Thomas More Parish

800 Ohio Pike, Withamsville, OH 45245-2299

Phone: (513) 752-2080

Website: www.sttm.org

Contacts: Deacon Mike Thomas and Parishioner: John McCabe (C: 513-543-1170; H: 752-2987)

8:30 am – 8:00 pm

Student Mass: 8:30 am

Thursday, September 14: St. Marys Parish (Piqua)

528 Broadway, Piqua, OH 45356

Phone: (937) 773-1327

Website: www.piquaparishes.org

Contact: Fr. Thomas Bolte (937) 773-1327 Contact parish for details: Parish Phone: (937) 773-1327

Noon – 8:00 pm

Friday, September 15: Church of the Ascension (Kettering)

2025 Woodman Drive, Kettering, OH 45420

Phone: (937) 253-5171

Website: www.ascensionkettering.org

Contact: Christy ( 937) 253-5171, Ext. 109

8:30 am – 8:00 pm

Masses: 9:00 am and 6:00 pm; (Each followed by talk)

Living Rosary: 7:00 pm

Saturday, September 16: St. Anthony of Padua Maronite Church

2530 Victory Parkway, Cincinnati, OH 45206

Phone: (513) 961-0120

Website: www.staparish.org

Contact: Fr. George Hajj (513) 961-0120

Noon – 8:00 pm

Maronite Vigil Mass: 6:00 pm

Events: Angelus and rosary at Noon. Procession around the church premises at 5:00 pm. Private devotion in the first-floor chapel and main church until 5:00 and 8:00, respectively.

Sunday, September 17: St. John the Baptist Catholic Church (Tipp City)

753 South Hyatt Street, Tipp City, OH 45371

Phone: (937) 667-3419

Website: www.stjohntippcity.org

Contact: Jean Fairbanks (C: 937-572-4291; H: 414-2719)

8:00 am – 8:00 pm

Masses: 8:00 am (Statue Procession) & 10:30 am

Events: Throughout the day

Monday, September 18: St. Margaret – St. John (Fairfax)

6000 Murray Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45227

Phone: (513) 271-0856

Website: www.smsjparish.com

Contacts: Fr. Jamie Weber and Mr. Patrick Homan

8:00 am – 3:00 pm

Mass: 11:45 am

Monday, September 18: Holy Trinity Parish (West Union)

612 E Mulberry Street, West Union, OH 45693

Phone: (937) 544-2757

Website: www.holytrinity-ac.org

Contact: Fr. Adam Puntel (937) 544-2757

5:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Mass: 7:00 pm

Tuesday, September 19: St. Mary Queen of Heaven Parish (Peebles)

205 Wendell Avenue, Peebles, OH 45660

Phone: (937) 544-2757

Website: www.holytrinity-ac.org

Contact: Fr. Adam Puntel (937) 544-2757

8:00 am – Pending

Mass: 9:00 am

Wednesday, September 20; Our Lady of Lourdes Church

2832 Rosebud Drive, Cincinnati, Ohio 45238

Phone: (513) 922-0715

Website: www.lourdes.org

Contact: Parish Secretary (513) 922-0715

8:00 am – 8:00 pm

Mass: 8:30 am

Talk: After mass

Thursday, September 21; St. Joseph Church (West End)

745 Ezzard Charles Drive, Cincinnati, OH 45203

Phone: (513) 381-4526

Website: www.saintjosephchurchandschool.com

Contacts: Fr. Rey Taylor (513-381-4526) and Paul Phillips

11:00 am – 5:00 pm

Mass: 12:30 pm

Talk: Prior to 5:00 pm

Friday, September 22; St. Antoninus Parish

1500 Linneman Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45238

Phone: (513) 922-5400

Website: www.saintantoninus.org

Contacts: Pastor: Fr. Ron Haft & Secretary (513) 922-5400)

8:00 am – 8:00 pm

Mass: 8:00 am

Adoration: until 8:00 pm

Saturday, September 23; Holy Trinity Church (Batavia)

140 N. Sixth & Wood Streets, Batavia, OH 45103

Phone and Website: (513) 732-2024

Website: www.clermontcountycatholics.org

Contact: Fr. Martin E. Bachman (513) 732-2024

8:00 am – 8:00 pm

Mass: 9:00 am

Events: Adoration, Benediction, and Talk

Monday, September 25; St. Margaret Mary Church (North College Hill)

1830 West Galbraith Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45239

Phone: (513) 521-7387

Website: www.stmargaretmaryparish.org

Contact: Debbie Hillner (513) 931-1028) Contact parish secretary for details: Parish Phone: (513) 521-7387

10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Tuesday, September 26; St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church

5900 Buckwheat Road, Milford, OH 45150

Phone: (513) 575.0119

Website: www.setonmilford.org

Contact: Fr. Chris Geiger (513-575.0119)

8:30 am – 8:00 pm

Student Mass: 9:00 am (Followed by presentation to students)

Events: Throughout the day

Wednesday, September 27; Resurrection of Our Lord Parish (Price Hill)

1740 First Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45205

Phone: (513) 471-2700

Website: www.thecatholicdirectory.com/58581

Contact: Fr. Robert Keller (513-471-2700)

8:00 am – 8:00 pm

Student Mass: 8:00 am

Events: Throughout the day

Thursday, September 28: St. Lawrence Catholic Church

3680 Warsaw Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45205

Phone: (513) 921-3680

Website: www.stlawrenceparish.org

Contact: Fr. Mark Watkins (513-921-3680)

8:00 am – 8:00 pm

Mass: 8:30 am

Events: Adoration, Benediction, and Talk

