New Priests Assignments Announced

Father Thomas Dorn appointed Pastor of Holy Redeemer, New Bremen, effective July 1

Father Jason Bedel appointed Pastor of St. Margaret of York, Twenty Mile Stand, effective July 1

Father Adam Puntel appointed Pastor of St. Mary Queen of Heaven, Peebles, and Holy Trinity, West Union, effective July 1

Father Ronald Haft appointed Pastor of St. Antoninus, Cincinnati, effective July 1

Father James Duell appointed Pastor of St. Teresa of the Infant Jesus, Covington, and Parochial Vicar of Immaculate Conception, Bradford; St. Denis, Versailles; and Holy Family, Frenchtown, effective July 1

Father Angelo Anthony, C.PP.S. renewed as Pastor of Region Seven in Dayton (St. Joseph, Emmanuel, and Holy Trinity) effective July 13

Father William Kramer appointed Pastor of St. Charles, South Charleston, effective July 1, continuing as Pastor of St. Raphael and St. Joseph Parishes, Springfield

Father James Manning appointed Pastor of St. Augustine, Waynesville, effective July 1, continuing as Pastor of St. Mary of the Assumption, Springboro

Father Jan Schmidt appointed Pastor of St. Peter in Chains Cathedral, effective July 1, continuing as the Director of the Depart¬ment of Pastoral Life and Evangelization at the Central Offices of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati

Father William O’Donnell, C.PP.S. appointed Pastor of the Saint Henry Cluster (Saint Henry Parish, St. Henry; Saint Ber¬nard, Burkettsville; Saint Francis, Cranberry Prairie; Saint Aloysius, Carthagena; and Saint Wendelin Parish, St. Wendelin), effective August 1

Parochical vicars and others



Father Michael Samala of the Archdiocese of Hyderabad, India, appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Patrick, Troy, and Transfiguration Parish, West Milton, effective June 27

Father Peter Langenkamp appointed Parochial Vicar of Holy Angels, Sidney, and to the faculty of Lehman Catholic High School, effective July 1

Father Alexander Witt appointed Parochial Vicar, Coldwater Cluster (Holy Trinity, Coldwater; St. Anthony Parish, St. Anthony; St. Mary, Philothea), effective July 1

Father David Doseck appointed Parochial Vicar, St. John Fisher, Cincinnati, and St. Veronica, Mt. Carmel, effective July 1

Father James Riehle appointed Parochial Vicar of St. Charles Borromeo, Kettering, and Chaplain of Archbishop Alter High School, effective July 1

Father Daniel Hunt appointed Parochial Vicar of Champaign County (Sacred Heart, St. Paris; St. Mary, Urbana; St. Michael, Mechanicsburg; and Immaculate Conception, North Lewisburg) effective July 1

Father Anthony Tozzi appointed Parochial Vicar of Immaculate Heart of Mary, Anderson Township, effective July 1

Father Bryan Reif appointed Parochial Vicar of St. James the Greater, White Oak, effective July 1

Father Lambert Ulinzwenimana renewed as Parochial Vicar of Our Lady of the Rosary, Greenhills; Saint Matthias, Forest Park; and Saint James of the Valley, Wyoming, effective July 1 through June 30, 2020

Father Lawrence Gearhart appointed Parochial Vicar for the Springfield Deanery, effective July 1

Father Ronald Williams appointed Sacramental Minister assisting in the St. Martin Deanery, effective July 1

Father Vincent P. Wirtner, C.PP.S. appointed Parochial Vicar of Immaculate Conception, Celina, and St. Teresa, Rock¬ford, effective July 1

Father David Howard appointed to the Tribunal of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati and to residence at St. Louis, Cincinnati, effective September 4

Father Robert Hadden granted a personal leave of absence effective April 1

Father Patrick Crone appointed Temporary Parochial Administrator of St. Veronica, Mt. Carmel, while Father Staigers is on sabbatical, effective May 15 through August 6

Retirement from active ministry

Father Anthony Geraci

Father Raymond Kammerer

Father Michael Pucke

Father William Stockelman

Father Steven Walter

Retirements effective June 30