Please pray for the repose of the soul of Sr. Jean Patrice Harrington, who died Saturday, July 1, 2017, in Mother Margaret Hall. Visitation for Sr. Jean Patrice will be Friday, July 7 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Motherhouse chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 3 p.m. in the Motherhouse chapel. Sr. Jean Patrice served as the president of the College of Mount St. Joseph (now Mount St. Joseph University) from 1977 until 1987.