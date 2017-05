The Archdiocese of Cincinnati’s newest Priest received their assignments. Beginning July 1, 2017, Reverend David Doseck will be at St. John Fisher and St. Veronica Parish; Reverend Peter Langenkamp will be at Holy Angels and teaching at Lehman High School; and Reverend Alexander Witt will be at the Coldwater Cluster of Holy Trinity Coldwater, St, Anthony and St. Mary Philothea.