Ordination Week: Looking back to 1998

On May 16, 1998, Archbishop Pilarczyk ordained Patrick Welsh and Patrick Sheridan at St. Peter in Chains Cathedral. Here’s a look back on that day.

Patrick Welsh and Patrick Sheridan process into St. Peter in Chains Cathedral.
Patrick Welsh and Patrick Sheridan process into St. Peter in Chains Cathedral.

Rev. Patrick Sheridan
Rev. Patrick Welsh

