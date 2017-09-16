“Outside voices” make gossip worse

We can learn as our children grow. Solomon asked God for wisdom and God should have told him to listen to his children.

I learned the concept of “inside voice and outside voice” when my oldest child started grade school. She explained to me one day when her brother and sister, twins two years her junior, were being especially noisy. “Dad, you should tell them that in the house, they should use their inside voice,” she said. “They’re using their outside voices and I can’t hear the TV.”

I liked the concept. The inside voice is softer, discreet and controlled. The outside voice is loud, reckless and often out of control – and in some cases, dangerously unaware of Matthew 12, where Jesus said, “I tell you that everyone will have to give account on the day of judgment for every empty word they have spoken.”

Empty words: We hear them each day coming from the mass media, the people around us and our own mouths. They come from people using their cell phones but more often, they come from people having private conversations in restaurants, the workplace, even ballparks, unaware that their volume control has reached maximum.

My situation is atypical. Reporters can read documents on desks upside down and have an uncanny knack for picking up on interesting conversations. Even old reporters, given good hearing aids like the ones I wear, hear some empty words in public places:

“HR calls it a problem, but I’m telling you I’m going to make sure no one in my department over age 50 survives the next budget cutback…”

“If he would have listened to me, he would not have lost that case. Sloppy preparation and late filings will kill you every time. If the client realized what happened, he’d be suing for malpractice…”

“Daryl may be the boss, but we’ve been making sure nothing he plans gets done…”

“Shouldn’t someone tell her what she looks like in that outfit. I mean, Barnum and Baily have closed up shop…”