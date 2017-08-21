Home»Home Page»Partial Solar Eclipse Day in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati

Partial Solar Eclipse Day in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati

Monday, August 21, 2017 will be remembered as the day the sun was dimmed during the afternoon by a partial solar eclipse. Downtown Cincinnati was strangely quiet from about 1:30 pm until 3:00 pm as people went outside of their offices glancing at the sun through protected glasses.

St. Peter in Chains Cathedral on Eclipse Day 2017. Note the shadows! (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
A filtered view of the 2017 Partial Eclipse in Cincinnati. (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Shadows on the steps at St. Peter in Chains Cathedral (CT Photo/Greg Hartman)
Archdiocese of Cincinnati employee Sarah Frohmiller takes a look at the 2017 partial solar eclipse. (CT Photo/Gail Finke)
Carroll High School Students in Dayton looking at partial eclipse 2017 (Courtesy Photo)
Mount Notre Dame students gathered on the athletic field to take in the partial eclipse (Courtesy Photo)
The partial eclipse of the sun is viewed at the University of Dayton)
DePaul Cristo Rey students looking up on eclipse day. (Courtesy Photo)
The celestial event is observed at St. Gertrude (Courtesy Photo)
The Panthers check out the view on Eclipse Day 2017. (Courtesy Photo)
Glenmary Home Missioners take a moment to witness the historical 2017 Solar Eclipse (Courtesy Photo)
The parking lot at Roger Bacon High School was a great place to witness the solar eclipse (Courtesy Photo)
Ursuline Academy students enjoy Eclipse Day 2017 (Courtesy Photo)
Carroll High School students enjoy a high powered telescope for the eclipse. (Courtesy Photo)
Scripture Connection:

LUKE 23: 44-46: It was now about noon and darkness came over the whole land until three in the afternoon because of an eclipse of the sun. Then the veil of the temple was torn down the middle. Jesus cried out in a loud voice, “Father, into your hands I commend my spirit”; and when he had said this he breathed his last.

