Partial Solar Eclipse Day in the Archdiocese of Cincinnati

Monday, August 21, 2017 will be remembered as the day the sun was dimmed during the afternoon by a partial solar eclipse. Downtown Cincinnati was strangely quiet from about 1:30 pm until 3:00 pm as people went outside of their offices glancing at the sun through protected glasses.

Scripture Connection:

LUKE 23: 44-46: It was now about noon and darkness came over the whole land until three in the afternoon because of an eclipse of the sun. Then the veil of the temple was torn down the middle. Jesus cried out in a loud voice, “Father, into your hands I commend my spirit”; and when he had said this he breathed his last.