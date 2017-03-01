Home»Uncategorized»Pope Francis Prayer Intention for March

Pope Francis Prayer Intention for March

Pope Francis delivers his blessing at the conclusion of Ash Wednesday Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican (CNS photo/Paul Haring)
Pope Francis’s prayer intentions for March:

Support for Persecuted Christians.

That persecuted Christians may be supported by the prayers and material help of the whole Church.

