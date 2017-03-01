Home»Uncategorized»Pope Francis Prayer Intention for March Uncategorized Pope Francis Prayer Intention for March The Catholic Telegraph 2017-03-01 The Catholic Telegraph / March 1, 2017 / 23 0 Shares Facebook Twitter Pinterest Google+ Pope Francis delivers his blessing at the conclusion of Ash Wednesday Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican (CNS photo/Paul Haring) Pope Francis’s prayer intentions for March: Support for Persecuted Christians. That persecuted Christians may be supported by the prayers and material help of the whole Church. Tags:Prayer Intentions Pope Francis