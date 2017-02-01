Home»Features»Pope Francis Prayer Intentions for February

Pope Francis Prayer Intentions for February

Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead his weekly audience in St. Peter's Square. (CNS photo/Max Rossi, Reuters)
Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead his weekly audience in St. Peter's Square. (CNS photo/Max Rossi, Reuters)

Comfort for the Afflicted.
That all those who are afflicted, especially the poor, refu¬gees, and marginalized, may find welcome and comfort in our communities.

